Are Christmas presents covered on home insurance?

Christmas is fast approaching and for many, that includes shopping for and stashing gifts in the run-up to the big day.

But while the rest of us are preparing gifts to give to loved ones, thieves are taking advantage of the high-value items under the Christmas tree, with burglary claims up in the week surrounding Christmas, as reported by Direct Line. And burglars aren’t the only threat to your festive fun — according to insurer Aviva, fire claims increase by 120% on Christmas Day alone.

But are the gifts protected, whether before you’ve given them or after you’ve received them? In short, Christmas presents won’t be covered unless you have contents insurance or a specific insurance policy for the items.

Contents insurance: Are you covered?

Put simply, if you want any items within your home to be covered in the case of burglary or fire (or any other mishaps), you have to have contents insurance.

Contents insurance is separate to buildings insurance, which only covers the structure and fittings of your house, but the two types of policy can be purchased together. If you are a tenant your landlord should have buildings insurance but it’s your responsibility to cover your personal belongings. When purchasing a policy you’ll agree on a cover level (£10,000 for example), which is the maximum amount the insurer will pay out in the event of a claim.

If you already have a contents insurance policy, the extra items in your house over the festive season could push the value of your belongings over the cover limit you previously set with your insurer. Think of any gadgets, jewellery and other gifts you’re storing away for Christmas (or that you’ve received as a gift yourself).