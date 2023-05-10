Compare gadget insurance quotes

Our tech is now an integral part of daily life and so if these devices are lost, stolen or break it can be really disruptive to our busy schedules and a headache to get them replaced

For example, many children use electronic devices for homework as well as leisure activities. They're essential for adults for the same reasons, especially as so many of us are now working from home.

This is where gadget insurance comes in, as a decent gadget insurance policy allows you to protect a wide range of electronic devices, including your: