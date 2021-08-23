Compare gadget insurance quotes

Even if you have home insurance, gadget insurance could well be worth considering because your existing cover might not thoroughly protect expensive devices like mobile phones and tablets.

Home insurance policies typically include cover of items stolen from your property, lost or damaged at home through incidents such as a fire or flood.

But there are limits to what home insurance will protect. You may find that your contents policy won’t step in as soon as you leave your home with your device. It might also only cover individual items up to a specified limit that’s lower than what you paid for it, or that there’s a high excess to pay on any claim.

Home insurance policies usually don’t offer protection against accidental damage, such as dropping your mobile in the sink. You usually need to pay extra for this benefit.

It’s worth noting that devices used for business purposes, which can include mobile phones, tablets and laptops, are also typically excluded from home contents policies.