What could attract thieves to gardens?

Anything from expensive outdoor furniture to that fancy bike you left out by the shed can attract thieves. These visible valuables, along with easy access via low hedges or unlocked gates, make your garden a prime target. Outbuildings and sheds full of power tools are like magnets to opportunists, particularly when they’re flimsy or unprotected.

1 - Secure sheds or outbuildings with locks

To keep your shed secure, consider fitting it with a three‑point lock or heavy-duty padlock, and consider reinforcing doors and windows with steel plates or bars. If there’s glass, swap it for opaque polycarbonate to block prying eyes. You could even install an alarm or smart sensor inside.

2 - Low front boundaries

Keeping front hedges or walls low ensures your home is visible to neighbours and passers by, enabling them see if anyone attempts to break in. It also makes it easier for you to see out, so burglars have no where to hide. The police advise having them around one metre high.

3. Create natural defences

Strategic planting is a subtle but effective deterrent. Thorny shrubs under windows and dense bushes near fences - they make movement harder for anyone thinking of slipping through. You get greenery and security - bonus!

4 - Ensure fences are secure

A sturdy, well‑maintained fence is your first line of defence. Zip‑ties don’t count. Opt for strong panels fixed securely with metal screws, not just nails. Fill any gaps at ground level. If you’re replacing, consider panels with over‑fencing or trellis to make scaling more difficult.

5 - Always keep gates locked

This one’s an easy win. A simple padlock or gate bolt can make a big difference. A self‑closing gate hinge goes one step further, automatically securing the entrance after you walk through.

6 - Consider a gravel driveway

That crunching sound underfoot is audible and awkward for burglars. Gravel paths or driveways act like acoustic tripwires. Pair it with solar‑powered path lighting, and suddenly your garden isn’t a nice hiding spot.

7 - Anchor expensive ornaments or pots

Got heavy statuary or stone planters? If they’re easy to carry, thieves will walk away with them. Bolt them down or use a security cable. The same goes for bikes or BBQs; lock them to something solid, ideally inside the shed.

t's also never a good idea to hide your house keys under ornaments or pots. Burglars could get in using your keys!

8 - Don’t leave belongings outside unattended

Tools, bikes, toys - if they’re left out, they’re at risk. It’s quick to stuff them into the shed or lock them up after use. Leaving things outside overnight could boost the odds of opportunistic theft.

9 - Consider installing security features

Cameras, motion-sensor lights and alarm sensors - they all act as deterrents. A dummy camera might help, but genuine kit with recorded footage is more reliable. You don’t need full‑blown CCTV; a motion camera aimed at the gate or driveway is a solid start.

10 - Invest in a security unit

Insurance‑approved metal storage units or garages are built tough. Some models are padlock-rated, burglar-resistant, and might even reduce your insurance premium. It’s an investment, but a sturdy defender for your tools and garden kit.

Is my garden covered by my home insurance?

Home insurance often covers garden contents, like garden furniture up to a set limit. But be careful: if your shed gets broken into, your main policy might only offer limited protection. For full peace of mind, you could add a shed and garage insurance policy, especially if you keep high-value items in there.

How much cover do I need for my garden?

Estimate the total value of your outdoor items. Then choose cover slightly above that value to avoid surprises. It’s worth checking what the policy limit is; more expensive items in your garden might need extra cover. And remember, if you make a claim, you might lose your no‑claims bonus.