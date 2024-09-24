Your cookie preferences

Utrack

Seven steps to cheap home insurance

Looking for affordable home insurance? It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all of the options out there and the varying prices, but the good news is there are ways to cut costs without compromising your cover.
Written by Leoni Moninska, Insurances Expert
Updated on 15 June 2025
1. Only make necessary home insurance claims2. Make your home secure3. Fit and test smoke alarms4. Shop around for the cheapest quote5. Increase the policy excess6. Don’t leave your home unoccupied7. Ensure you have the right cover for your home

1. Only make necessary home insurance claims

Making a claim on your home insurance can increase how much you pay. If the cost of the repairs or replacements is close to or below your excess, consider covering them yourself to protect your no-claims discount. This will help you to keep your home insurance costs lower over time.

2. Make your home secure

Improving your home's security can reduce the risk of theft and potentially lower your insurance premiums. Installing approved door locks and burglar alarms and joining a Neighbourhood Watch scheme are all ways that you can up the security of your home. Some insurers offer discounts for these types of security enhancements.

3. Fit and test smoke alarms

Smoke alarms are essential for your safety and can also lead to insurance discounts. Ensure you have working smoke detectors on each floor and test them regularly.

4. Shop around for the cheapest quote

Don't settle for the first quote you get. By comparing quotes and policies, you can explore various options and find the most affordable policy that meets your needs. Remember to check for any available discounts or bundled offers, for example, buying a combined policy often works out cheaper than buying separate contents and buildings insurance policies. You can learn more about how much home insurance you need to ensure you’re not over- or under-insuring.

5. Increase the policy excess

Opting for a higher voluntary excess can lower what you pay overall. But you need to ensure that the excess amount is affordable in case you need to make a claim.

6. Don’t leave your home unoccupied

Leaving your home unoccupied for extended periods can increase the risk of damage or theft, potentially affecting your insurance coverage. If you plan to be away for long periods, inform your insurer and take necessary precautions to secure your property. If you're away for longer than around 30 days at a time, you may not be covered under a standard policy. In these cases, consider unoccupied or non-standard home insurance.

7. Ensure you have the right cover for your home

Assess your home's value and contents accurately to avoid over-insuring or under-insuring. Consider whether you need buildings insurance, contents insurance, or a combined policy based on your circumstances.

FAQs

Should I auto-renew my home insurance policy?

Auto-renewing your home insurance policy might seem convenient, but it may not always offer the best value. Premiums can increase upon renewal, so it's worth comparing quotes each year to ensure you're getting the most affordable cover. Learn more about how home insurance renewal works and how to stay on top of your policy.

What should I consider when moving to reduce home insurance costs?

When moving, consider the property's location and security features, as these factors can influence insurance premiums. Updating your insurer with accurate information about your new home can help in getting the most suitable and cost-effective policy.

Should I pay for my home insurance annually or monthly?

Paying your home insurance premium annually or monthly can affect the overall cost. Paying your home insurance premium annually is typically more cost-effective than monthly payments, which may include additional fees or interest. If you can afford to pay the annual premium upfront, it can lead to overall savings.

Do I need to take out buildings and contents insurance?

If you own your home, buildings insurance can help to cover structural damages, and contents insurance protects your belongings. Renters typically need only contents insurance, as the landlord's policy should cover the building.

