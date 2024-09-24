Home insurance claims for burglaries using keys

What happens if my home is burgled using keys?

Every year there are thousands of burglaries using keys rather than forced entry. It is easier than you might think for your house keys to fall into burglars’ hands, especially if you are among the third of Britons who keep a spare key ‘hidden’ on your property.

While you might keep a spare key lying around in case of an emergency or if you are locked out, unfortunately this can be used as an opportunity by criminals. Insurers might see it the same way too.

Burglars know all the common hiding places that people use to keep their household keys accessible in case they lock themselves out. Whether yours is under the doormat, in a plant pot, or even hidden under a gnome, you can be sure that a burglar will be familiar with these scenarios. A burglar may even watch to see where you leave your key when you leave the house and study your movements to see what time you leave for work, and when you get back home.

Trust issues

Keys hidden on your property are not the only ways burglars can enter your house without force. Spare keys given out to your friends, neighbours and people working in your home can easily fall into the wrong hands.

According to Policy Expert, 30% of people leave a spare key with a neighbour in case they get locked out. Remember, by giving your key to a neighbour you are not only trusting them but also anyone they choose to let into their home where your keys will be kept. If you do give a spare key to your neighbour, ask them to keep it out of sight and make sure it is not labelled with your name or address. Otherwise, if their home were to be burgled, the criminals might also help themselves to your keys too.

Careless with keys

Research from insurer LV= has revealed that the average household has lost track of two spare keys, leaving millions unaccounted for.

It could be as simple as dropping your keys, lending them to someone and forgetting to ask for them back, losing them on a night out or simply not knowing where they are.

Unfortunately, this carelessness might give a burglar an opportunity to let themselves into your home without having to use any force. If you lose your keys along with an item that identifies you or your home address, it makes it even easier for the criminal to target you.