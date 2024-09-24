Is my clothing covered by standard contents insurance?

Yes, your clothes typically will be covered by standard contents insurance. However, it’s important to check the terms of your specific policy to see if there are any limits.

For example, while many standard policies will cover items that are stolen or damaged due to a fire or flooding, they probably won’t cover general wear and tear.

There may be other exceptions to your cover, too. For some policies, if you leave your home unoccupied for a long period of time - usually more than 60 days - you might not be able to make a valid home insurance claim if something gets damaged or stolen.

It’s also likely you won’t be covered for items that have been damaged by a pet, or deliberately damaged by someone in your home.

When it comes to regular clothing, bags and shoes, these are all typically covered by a standard contents insurance plan. But, if you own high-value items, such as watches and jewellery, or designer apparel, you’ll need to take out specialist cover.

Each policy differs, so it’s a good idea to check with your home insurance provider and find out exactly what your cover includes, as well as any limitations that might apply to you.

How do I calculate the true replacement value of my wardrobe?

The first step in calculating the value of your wardrobe is to make a detailed list of everything you own.

Take time to check all drawers, wardrobes, and storage spaces, including any items stored under the bed or elsewhere in your home, so nothing is missed. Be sure to include clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Once you have your list, estimate the cost of each item and add them together to get a total value. If you’re unsure what something is worth, you can look online to see how much similar items are currently being sold for, which can help you make a more accurate estimate.

For higher-value purchases, it’s a good idea to keep receipts as proof of ownership where possible. You may also want to take photographs to document the item and its condition, as this can be useful if you ever need to make a claim.

How your clothes and shoes are valued depends on the type of cover you have. In most cases, they’ll be assessed based on general wear and tear, how old they are, and the cost of replacing them.

Some insurers apply single-item limits to wardrobe items such as clothing, shoes, and accessories. These limits are often between £1,500 and £2,500.

If any individual item - including designer or bespoke clothing - is worth more than your policy’s single-item limit, you’ll usually need to list it separately on your policy as a high-value item. This helps ensure it’s fully covered if it’s lost, stolen, or damaged.

Items that exceed the single-item limit and aren’t listed separately may not be fully covered under a standard contents insurance policy and could require a specialist valuation.

What is the difference between new-for-old and indemnity cover for clothes?

If you have indemnity cover, which is the most common for standard contents insurance policies, your insurer is unlikely to pay out the full purchase price of your belongings.

Instead, they’ll assess the age, condition, and overall wear and tear of your items in order to determine what compensation you’ll get. For older items, this might be a small amount compared to what you originally paid.

New-for-old contents insurance, on the other hand, will cover the full cost of any items that are damaged or stolen. However, not all providers offer this type of cover and those that do may only cover wardrobe items which can be classed as ‘contents’, such as handbags.

Levels of wardrobe cover and what’s included varies among providers, so it’s important to create an inventory of everything you own in order to find the right policy for you.

How do I insure designer handbags and high-value accessories?

Some providers will allow you to pay extra on top of your premium if you want to insure designer apparel and accessories. If your insurer doesn’t allow you to do this, or the value of what you own exceeds your insurer’s limit, you’ll have to take out specialist cover.

Luxury handbags often fall under this category, meaning you’ll need to insure them through a specific, tailored policy to secure their full replacement value.

Premiums for this type of insurance can be expensive. So, before you insure any high value items, it’s worth deciding what the risk is and if you could afford to replace it yourself if it was damaged. If not, then it will probably be worth the extra peace of mind to have it covered by insurance.

What about watches and jewellery insurance?

Similarly, watches and jewellery almost always need to be listed separately and won’t be covered by your standard contents insurance policy.

It’s also possible your insurer will require you to get a professional valuation. This is to ensure you’re fully covered for the cost in the event that you need to make a claim.

It’s crucial that you check the terms of your jewellery or watch insurance policy and make sure your valuations are up to date, as not doing so could lead to a future claim being denied.

What is personal possessions cover and do I need it?

While contents insurance usually applies to items that are kept inside your home, personal possessions cover is for protecting your belongings when you’re out and about.

Typically, it covers items that are valued at £1,000 or less against theft, accidental damage and loss. This could include things like watches, jewellery, handbags and wearable gadgets.

If you regularly wear or take certain items outside with you, personal possessions cover may be worth considering. This type of cover is usually added to a contents or combined buildings and contents policy, rather than bought on its own.

What documentation is essential when making a claim?

The most important thing to have to hand is your policy documentation and insurance details. This way, when you go to contact your provider, you’ll be able to see what you're entitled to and what you need to provide in order to make a claim.

In many cases, insurers will ask for proof of ownership when you go to make a home insurance claim, especially for high-value items. This could be a receipt, a photo of the item in your home, or a bank statement showing the purchase transaction.

If you’re claiming for multiple items, you may also be asked to provide an inventory list. It’s a good idea to keep this list up to date and provide as much detail as possible.

Taking photos of everything on your list is also helpful, as it can reduce the chance of your insurer devaluing items due to natural wear and tear. And, where possible, it’s good practice to keep receipts for any new purchases you make.