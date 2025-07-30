What is high‑value contents insurance?

High‑value contents insurance is specialist cover designed for expensive belongings whose value is more than your standard policy’s limits. Insurers typically consider items worth over £1,000 as high value, though this can vary per provider. This type of cover protects more expensive belongings like jewellery, artwork and electronics in case of loss, damage or theft.

Do I need high‑value contents insurance?

You might need this cover if you own:

Individual items worth more than your insurer’s single‑item limit

Collections of valuables or expensive belongings

A total contents value that exceeds standard insurance caps

Standard contents insurance often caps single items. If you have a £2,500 watch and your policy limit is £1,500, that valuable won’t be fully insured unless specified separately. That’s where high‑value cover comes in.

The most common high‑value items insured

Frequently insured high‑value items can include things like:

Laptops

Jewellery

Bikes

Watches

Televisions

Photographic equipment

Musical instruments

Antiques

Designer clothing

Stamp or coin collections

Fine art

How can I make sure my high‑value items are covered?

Check your policy’s single‑item limit. Most standard policies cap coverage on individual items up to around £1,000-£2,000. If an item exceeds this, it needs to be individually listed on your policy. Create an inventory and gather proof of value. List each high‑value item and its current value, not the purchase price. Add receipts or proof of professional valuations. Add specified item cover. When getting a quote, ask to "specify" each valuable. Provide item type, description, and value. Consider personal possessions cover. This extends your cover outside the home. This can come in handy for things like jewellery, phones or laptops. Review and update annually. Values can fluctuate. Re‑value items periodically and update your insurer to avoid being underinsured. Check policy conditions. Some providers require safes, alarms or enhanced security if you insure high-value items.

What does high‑value contents insurance include?

Typically, it provides what standard home insurance does, but it's tailored for expensive items. It will usually include:

Protection against theft, fire, flood and storm damage

Some policies protect belongings anywhere in the world for limited periods

Usually accidental damage is included or can be added as an optional extra, useful for items like TVs and tech

For antiques, art, and designer clothing, specialist restoration can be included, for example, cleaning and repairs; this isn't always the case, so double-check your policy docs.

What's included will vary from policy to policy, so always remember to double-check the terms and conditions. If you're unsure, it's worth getting in touch with your insurer to find out.