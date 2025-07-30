High-value contents insurance
What is high‑value contents insurance?
High‑value contents insurance is specialist cover designed for expensive belongings whose value is more than your standard policy’s limits. Insurers typically consider items worth over £1,000 as high value, though this can vary per provider. This type of cover protects more expensive belongings like jewellery, artwork and electronics in case of loss, damage or theft.
Do I need high‑value contents insurance?
You might need this cover if you own:
- Individual items worth more than your insurer’s single‑item limit
- Collections of valuables or expensive belongings
- A total contents value that exceeds standard insurance caps
Standard contents insurance often caps single items. If you have a £2,500 watch and your policy limit is £1,500, that valuable won’t be fully insured unless specified separately. That’s where high‑value cover comes in.
The most common high‑value items insured
Frequently insured high‑value items can include things like:
- Laptops
- Jewellery
- Bikes
- Watches
- Televisions
- Photographic equipment
- Musical instruments
- Antiques
- Designer clothing
- Stamp or coin collections
- Fine art
How can I make sure my high‑value items are covered?
- Check your policy’s single‑item limit. Most standard policies cap coverage on individual items up to around £1,000-£2,000. If an item exceeds this, it needs to be individually listed on your policy.
- Create an inventory and gather proof of value. List each high‑value item and its current value, not the purchase price. Add receipts or proof of professional valuations.
- Add specified item cover. When getting a quote, ask to "specify" each valuable. Provide item type, description, and value.
- Consider personal possessions cover. This extends your cover outside the home. This can come in handy for things like jewellery, phones or laptops.
- Review and update annually. Values can fluctuate. Re‑value items periodically and update your insurer to avoid being underinsured.
- Check policy conditions. Some providers require safes, alarms or enhanced security if you insure high-value items.
What does high‑value contents insurance include?
Typically, it provides what standard home insurance does, but it's tailored for expensive items. It will usually include:
- Protection against theft, fire, flood and storm damage
- Some policies protect belongings anywhere in the world for limited periods
- Usually accidental damage is included or can be added as an optional extra, useful for items like TVs and tech
- For antiques, art, and designer clothing, specialist restoration can be included, for example, cleaning and repairs; this isn't always the case, so double-check your policy docs.
What's included will vary from policy to policy, so always remember to double-check the terms and conditions. If you're unsure, it's worth getting in touch with your insurer to find out.
FAQs
Will high‑value contents insurance cover my belongings away from home?
Yes. High‑value contents insurance usually includes personal possessions cover, protecting specified items when you're out and about, both in the UK and abroad. Always confirm the duration of overseas cover.
What is the average contents insurance value?*
For people who have bought a standalone contents insurance policy on Uswitch, 26.8% valued their contents at £0-£10K; this was the most popular amount, followed by 15.2% of people who valued their contents at £20K - £25K. This is for contents only cover, which is usually popular with students or renters who do not own their own furniture.
For homeowners who bought combined buildings and contents insurance policies, 30.3% of people valued their contents to be worth £40K - £45K. Contents insurance value is likely to be more for homeowners, as they're likely to own more white goods and furniture.
*Uswitch data, June 2024 - June 2025
Will depreciation affect high‑value contents insurance?
Insurance pays out based on replacement cost, not purchase price. If an item’s current value falls below the single‑item limit, it might be covered under standard contents rather than needing specification. Always list today’s value.
Can I insure a collection of high‑value items?
Yes, you can list a collection such as stamps, coins or similar high‑value items if it’s worth more than the policy’s limit. For extensive or specialist collections, a bespoke collectors insurance policy may be better.