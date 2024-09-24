How much home insurance do you need?

Type of cover

The first thing to consider when taking out home insurance is whether you need buildings cover, contents cover, or both.

Buildings insurance covers the structure of your home and its fittings, so is usually only suitable for those who own the property. If you rent your home, your landlord should take care of buildings insurance. While buildings insurance isn’t compulsory for homeowners, taking out a policy is usually a condition of your mortgage.

Contents insurance covers your possessions and is suitable for both homeowners and tenants. A contents insurance policy can cover anything from carpets and furniture to jewellery and even the food in your freezer — you should check your insurer’s policy to see what’s covered.

Level of cover

Whether you’re taking out buildings or contents insurance, your insurer will need to know how much to cover you for.

Not having adequate cover can be a serious issue if you need to make a claim. If it becomes clear that you’re under insured, your insurer may only pay out a percentage of any claim, even if it’s not for the maximum amount. For example, if you’re only insured for £50,000 when you really needed £100,000 of cover, your insurer may only pay out 50% of any claim you make.

Buildings insurance If you’re taking out buildings insurance, you may be asked the rebuild value of your property — this is not the same as the value of your house as it does not take location or land value into account. Your insurer needs to know the maximum they would have to pay in a worst case scenario, for example if the property is completely destroyed in a fire. The Association of British Insurers recommends this rebuild cost calculator.

Contents insurance When taking out a contents policy, your insurer will either ask how much cover you need or will provide a set cover level, so it’s important to work out whether you’re getting all the cover you need.

You should consider everything when working out your sum insured, not just your valuables but down to items like clothes, books and kitchen utensils.

Remember that you don’t need to include the value of fixtures and fittings as these will be covered by your buildings insurance (or your landlord’s if you are a tenant), but you should include the cost of carpets and curtains.