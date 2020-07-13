Insuring your bike on your home insurance

If you have home contents insurance, your bicycle might be covered but most policies have several limitations that might make it hard if your bike is damaged or stolen and needs to be replaced.

One of the biggest changes during the coronavirus lockdown was the number of people taking up cycling. Using it as an opportunity to keep fit, make the most of outdoor exercise, or commute to work on two wheels instead of having to use public transport.

There has been a big increase in the use and purchase of men’s bikes and women’s bikes, as well as boys’ and girls’ bikes, trail bikes, mountain bikes, road bikes for commuting and hybrid bikes for leisure purposes.

As the popularity of cycling has boomed, many people have bought new bikes, dusted down their old ones, and taken to the roads and trails. However, this has also increased the risk of their bike being stolen, involved in an accident, or damaged. Plus, the value of bikes briefly increased.

How do I keep my bike safe?

The latest figures show that 77,300 bikes were reported stolen in England and Wales in the year 2020/21. They were not cheap to replace, so taking out insurance on your bicycle might be worth the cost. You can compare home insurance quotes to see whether cycle insurance is included as standard within the policy and you can itemise you bike and choose whether or not to insure it outside the home too.

If you're planning to get insurance on your bicycle then you will need to look at a few factors first to see what the best options are available to you. This includes the value of your bike, how often you take it out of the house and how you use it, and where you lock it up late at night.

It may be that adding your bike to an existing home insurance policy is the best option. Or you may find that a specialist bike insurer will give you a better deal if you have a high-end expensive bike or you are using it for commuting and take it out regularly.

Keeping your bike safe should be a top priority – make sure you have it somewhere in your home where it cannot be seen from outside the house. If you're planning to keep it in a shed, ensure the lock is secure and consider fitting an alarm to the shed, particularly if your bike is valuable. When you take your bike outside make sure you have a robust lock.

Should I get my bike insured on my home contents policy?

You may already have home contents insurance. If so, it's likely that your bike, which is included in your ‘contents’, will be insured. However, there are likely to be several limits on this.

Firstly, your contents are usually only insured when they are valued below a certain limit, usually around £500, so this will cover general items around the home if they get damaged or stolen. You will usually need to inform your insurer if you want to cover any single items that would cost more than £500 to replace, such as jewellery or a bicycle.

Remember, the replacement cost is everything on the bike too, so if you have added a rack, lights, a tool kit and panniers, even an entry-priced bike could cost more than £500 in total if you have to replace it all at once.

Find out whether there is a single item limit, and whether you will be covered for theft of your bike if you leave it outside the home.

What about insurance cover for my bike outside my home?

Most standard contents policies will only cover items while they're in your home, so if you have your bike stolen from somewhere other than your home you may not have it covered with your home contents policy.

If you want your bike to be covered away from home, you will need to add a type of cover variously called ‘personal possessions’, ‘all risks’ or ‘away from home’ cover to your contents insurance policy. This is likely to increase your premium or you may have to pay an additional fee to obtain the extra cover.

Bear in mind that your home contents policy may not insure your bicycle if you use it at competitive races or mass participation biking events. The insurers are likely to see any event where you are cycling at high speed, or amongst several other cyclists as high risk so they will exclude those scenarios. If you then have an accident, and damage your bike during a cycling event, you're unlikely to be covered with your home contents insurance policy.