You may own a listed building and be worried about the cost of insuring it. While these properties may have their own unique and historical charms, they can also be troublesome and complicated to maintain. That means finding the right kind of insurance for a listed building can also be really difficult.

There are hundreds of thousands of listed buildings in the UK. Listed buildings are distinguished from regular buildings by their special historic significance or from having some kind of national importance.

What are listed insurance grades?

There are three kinds of listed status for buildings in England and Wales:

Grade I: these are buildings of exceptional interest (like Blackpool Tower or Clifton Suspension Bridge)

Grade II*: these are especially important buildings with exceptional interest (like Battersea Power Station or Manchester Town Hall)

Grade II: like Grade II*, these are special buildings but warrant extra effort to preserve them (like The Kursaal or Broomhill Pool)

Northern Ireland and Scotland have their own equivalent bodies for recognising historic buildings but the principles when it comes to insuring a listed building are more or less the same.

If you’re not sure if your property qualifies as a listed building try contacting your local council as they should have information on this.

If you have a listed building then you may want to consider getting specialist listed buildings insurance. Read on to find out more about what listed buildings insurance covers and why it might work out better for your property than regular buildings insurance.

What is listed buildings insurance?

Listed buildings insurance is a type of non-standard insurance. It is essentially a type of buildings insurance that focuses on insuring listed buildings. You may be asking, ‘why do I need listed buildings insurance?’ and there are several reasons why you may want to consider it ahead of standard buildings insurance.

Non-standard buildings insurance policies cover a range of non-standard building types and properties made with unusual or uncommon materials. For example a building with a thatched roof or a house with exterior walls made from glass or timber.

Depending on the state and condition of your listed building property, some buildings insurance companies may not be willing to insure it. Listed buildings are generally very old historical buildings and are likely to require more upkeep than properties built in the last 150 years. Standard buildings insurers will see a listed building as higher risk than the type of buildings they are normally used to insuring.

As a result, if they do agree to insure you, you could have higher premiums and less understanding when you make a claim to repair part of your property. This can make things quite difficult, however, a specialist listed buildings insurance company will have experience in dealing with listed buildings, and thus will have better insight into the kinds of risks that come with insuring a listed building.