No claims discount for home insurance policies

How do no claims discounts work?

If you’re with a home insurance provider that offers no claims discounts, you’ll earn a percentage off your premium for every year you go without making a claim.

If you don’t make a claim on your policy, your insurer won’t accrue any costs and will pass their savings on to you. Insurers use no claims discounts to deter policyholders from submitting low-value or multiple claims.

Your home insurance premium is calculated based on many factors, including the value of your home and contents, as well as the risk of damage or burglary (for instance if your home is in a flood risk area or an area with a high crime rate). Any no claims discount you’ve accrued will then be taken off as a percentage of your premium.

No claims discounts for home insurance work on the same principle as those for car insurance policies, but there are some key differences. For example, there is no distinction between a fault and non-fault claim when it comes to calculating a no claims discount for a home insurance policy, but this is a key factor in car insurance policies.

Buildings insurance vs. contents insurance

Home insurance policies are split into two categories — buildings insurance, which covers damage to your home, and contents insurance, which covers your possessions. Many homeowners have combined buildings and contents insurance policies, whereas tenants can make do with contents cover alone.

If you have both building and contents insurance, making claim on one policy will not usually affect the NCD on the other, but this will vary depending on your insurer and policy.

It’s possible to earn a no claims discount on both types of home insurance policies, but big discounts typically accrue faster on contents insurance compared to buildings insurance, as claims for building damage are less common.