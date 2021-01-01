Compare critical illness cover

What is critical illness cover?

Critical illness cover is an insurance policy that can help cover your debt repayments and household bills if you fall seriously ill and are prevented from working.

Critical illness insurance typically pays out a lump sum if you are diagnosed with a serious illness, such as cancer or kidney failure, for example.

Each provider will have policies that may exclude certain illnesses or conditions, so there is no guarantee over what it will specifically cover until you get a quote from the provider.

Critical illness cover can be bought with life insurance or on its own and can be used to pay off large debts like a mortgage and cover bills while you are prevented from working. Here we explain what critical illness insurance covers and who it’s suitable for.

What is the difference between life insurance and critical illness cover?

Critical illness cover pays out a tax-free lump sum if you are diagnosed with one of a list of life threatening illnesses.

Life insurance pays out a lump sum if you die with the money going to who you nominate, for example your family to help cover bills in your absence.

Read on to learn more before you compare life and critical illness cover.