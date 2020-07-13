Life insurance guides

Do you have dependents? You could benefit from life insurance. We explain what to consider when searching for cheap life insurance and how Uswitch can help.Learn more
Choosing the best life insurance policy can be confusing - read our life insurance tips before you compare and buy life insurance.Learn more
Can you get life insurance with no medical? Read our guide to find out whether you fit the requirements, then get a quote for no medical life insurance.Learn more
Aged over 60 and looking for affordable life insurance policy? Read our guide and learn how to get the right level of cover at the right price, for life insurance over 60.Learn more
Finding the right insurance policy can allow you to relax in the knowledge that your family is protected. Compare, buy or switch life insurance policies within minutes.Learn more
What is whole of life insurance, and what does it cover? Read our guide to whole of life insurance, also known as life assurance, and find out how to save.Learn more
If you're a new parent, life insurance might not be the first thing on your mind - but it's actually a great time to get cover. Find out why in our guide.Learn more
Level term life insurance covers a fixed period with a fixed payout. Read our guide to help find you the cheapest life insurance on the market.Learn more
When taking out life insurance, it can be difficult to calculate much cover you need. Read our guide and find out how, then compare quotes with Uswitch.Learn more
Over 50s life insurance could save you money and better protect your family. Our guide to life insurance for the over 50s can help you decide what you need.Learn more
Traditionally, men have been the more likely to get life insurance, but it is just as important for women, especially for those planning to start a family.Learn more
Looking to find the best loan for bad credit? Uswitch.com can help with our guide on how to get the best loan for you.Learn more