Best ways to borrow a small amount of money

Different ways to borrow money

Whether you need to cover the cost of repairing your boiler or want to take advantage of a great deal on next year’s holiday, the most popular ways to borrow a small amount of money include personal loans, credit cards, and current account overdrafts:

Personal loans

You can take out personal loans for as little as £1,000 (and sometimes even £500). This type of borrowing offers speedy access to the cash you need in return for regular monthly repayments over the course of a year or more. But beware – interest rates are often higher for small amounts, particularly if you have an imperfect credit record.

Pros

Can be arranged quickly – you can often have the cash within a couple of days

Come with fixed monthly repayments that can help with budgeting

Can be a cheap option if you have a good credit score

Cons