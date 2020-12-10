 Skip to main content

Flexible business insurance

Affordable monthly cover from £5 a month. Get your quote in 4 minutes.
Powered by
Woman in green

What is business insurance?

Business insurance is an umbrella term that comprises a number of different covers you can choose from to provide protection for the different business risks

When you run a business you may need insurance cover to protect your company, its directors and its employees. 

What it pays for :

  • pay out if the business suffers loss

  • theft or damage.

  • personal injury claims from a member of public

Not all businesses need every aspect of business insurance cover.

Without insurance cover you might have to foot the bill for both legal fees and compensation costs, which could severely affect or even bankrupt your business.


Having business insurance gives you the peace of mind that you are covered should the worst happen.

How does it work?

Enter your details

Get personalised quotes in minutes by providing details about you.

Compare quotes

Find the insurance cover that’s right for you by exploring our best deals.

Apply and save

Start saving money and apply with your chosen provider.

What business insurance do you need?

Depending on the type of work you do, your business insurance requirements will vary. There are three key things to think about when considering what covers you need for your business. 

1. Legal requirements:

If your business hires employees you’ll need employers’ liability insurance as this is a legal requirement.

Not being covered may result in a fine of up to £2,500 for each day you didn’t have it. 

2. What risks do you face as a business? 
What risks do you face as a business?

  • If your business involves in-person interaction with clients or even spending time working in areas where non-employees are present, you’ll want to think about public liability insurance

  • If you work contracts or offer advice, professional indemnity insurance

  • If you have lots of expensive or difficult to replace contents, business contents insurance is a cover to consider

  • And if you handle customer data, run a website, and/or work from computer systems (as most businesses do), you’ll want to think about cyber insurance

3. Management liability insurance

If you’re operating a limited company, do your business officers and directors require cover?

It’s sometimes assumed that they’re covered by your general business covers, but claims made personally against them are not. This is where D&O insurance, also known as management liability insurance, comes in. 

What our customers say

Trustpilot
5.0
“Really easy, and great quotes, saving me a lot of money on my new car insurance renewal!”

Fior Liza Camilo

5.0
“I have used Uswitch before and they offer brilliant service.”

Felician Fisca

5.0
“How all of these things should be, quick & easy. Buying a new car should be exactly the same“

Matthew Joy

5.0
"Very helpful"

Ebony

Types of business insurance

Not all businesses require the same range of cover. Some insurance is a legal requirement if you have people working for you. Depending on the type of work you do, your business insurance requirements will vary. 

They could include: 

Employers’ liability insurance

If your business hires employees you’ll need employers’ liability insurance as this is a legal requirement.

Not being covered may result in a fine of up to £2,500 for each day you didn’t have it.

Employers’ liability insurance

Public liability insurance

If people come to your premises, or if your business involves in-person interaction with clients inside or outside the office, you may need cover in case a member of the public is injured. 

Public liability insurance

Professional indemnity insurance


If you provide professional advice, deliver contracts or services, or offer advice you should consider this type of insurance.

Being sued for getting professional advice wrong can be extremely costly and can damage the reputation of your organisation.

Professional indemnity insurance

Business contents insurance

In the event that your business contents are damaged or disappear due to: fire, flooding, malicious damage, storm damage or theft, you’ll either be covered for the cost of repairs, or replacement. 

Include equipment - such as computers, laptops and phones, plus more technical machinery, documents and even cash.

Cyber insurance

Cyber insurance is relevant for most businesses today. With reliance on computer systems, websites and data comes a plethora of associated risks. From ransomware attacks to accidental privacy breaches, the cost to your business, both in the short and longer term, can be devastating. 

It provides specialist technical, financial and communications support in the event of a cyber breach, plus compensation costs in the event of a regulatory breach.

D&O insurance

Directors and officers’ insurance, also known as management liability insurance covers claims made personally against company directors and officers. It’s sometimes incorrectly assumed that these risks are covered by professional indemnity insurance or general liability insurance, but they’re not. 

D&O insurance covers directors personally for fines, penalties and legal expenses, it also protects your company if it has to pay on behalf of directors, or if it’s named in the lawsuit. If you’re looking for funding, investors will typically require you to have this cover.


Key things to remember about business insurance

  • If you have directors and officers, claims made against them are not covered by general business cover.

  • If your business hires employees you’ll need employers’ liability insurance, this is a legal requirement

  • If your business involves in-person interaction, think about public liability insurance

  • If you work contracts or offer advice, professional indemnity insurance

  • If you have lots of expensive or difficult to replace contents, business contents insurance is a cover to consider

  • If you handle customer data, run a website, and/or work from computer systems, think about cyber insurance

Lastly, if you’re operating a limited company, do your business officers and directors require cover?

Getting the insurance that's right for your business

You can buy the cover immediately, or save your business insurance policy quote for 30 days using our search tool. 

How do I get a business insurance quote?

Firstly, you need to be clear about the type of business you're running. There are different formats for business – these can be sole trader, partnership or limited company.

When applying for a business insurance quote you'll need:

  • your registered company or partnership name

  • the industry and type of work you do

  • your company’s estimated turnover for the next 12 months

  • the number of people who work for you

You may need some or all of the different categories. You can customise your cover, adding on policy elements that reflect your current business, and knowing you have the flexibility to add more cover in the future.

Read more:Business bank accountBusiness LoansBusiness credit cards 

Explore related products

Public liability insurance

Public liability insurance, provides cover for legal and compensation costs in relation to a claim made against a business due to injury or property damage inflicted on a non-employee

Employers' liability insurance

Employers’ liability (EL) cover is a legal requirement for any UK business that hires employees, including full-time, part-time, contractors or temporary staff.

Professional indemnity insurance

Professional indemnity insurance, or PI insurance, is designed to protect your businesses if a client loses money because of a mistake you made in your professional services.

Travel insurance

Travel insurance is a form of cover to protect you while you are away on holiday or travelling abroad. it can also provide monetary compensation for other loss or inconveniences you may suffer when your travels don't go to plan.

Compare business insurance quotes

Privacy policy

Open shop sign