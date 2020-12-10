Business insurance is an umbrella term that comprises a number of different covers you can choose from to provide protection for the different business risks
When you run a business you may need insurance cover to protect your company, its directors and its employees.
What it pays for :
pay out if the business suffers loss
theft or damage.
personal injury claims from a member of public
Not all businesses need every aspect of business insurance cover.
Without insurance cover you might have to foot the bill for both legal fees and compensation costs, which could severely affect or even bankrupt your business.
Having business insurance gives you the peace of mind that you are covered should the worst happen.
Depending on the type of work you do, your business insurance requirements will vary. There are three key things to think about when considering what covers you need for your business.
If your business hires employees you’ll need employers’ liability insurance as this is a legal requirement.
Not being covered may result in a fine of up to £2,500 for each day you didn’t have it.
If your business involves in-person interaction with clients or even spending time working in areas where non-employees are present, you’ll want to think about public liability insurance
If you work contracts or offer advice, professional indemnity insurance
If you have lots of expensive or difficult to replace contents, business contents insurance is a cover to consider
And if you handle customer data, run a website, and/or work from computer systems (as most businesses do), you’ll want to think about cyber insurance
If you’re operating a limited company, do your business officers and directors require cover?
It’s sometimes assumed that they’re covered by your general business covers, but claims made personally against them are not. This is where D&O insurance, also known as management liability insurance, comes in.
In the event that your business contents are damaged or disappear due to: fire, flooding, malicious damage, storm damage or theft, you’ll either be covered for the cost of repairs, or replacement.
Include equipment - such as computers, laptops and phones, plus more technical machinery, documents and even cash.
Cyber insurance is relevant for most businesses today. With reliance on computer systems, websites and data comes a plethora of associated risks. From ransomware attacks to accidental privacy breaches, the cost to your business, both in the short and longer term, can be devastating.
It provides specialist technical, financial and communications support in the event of a cyber breach, plus compensation costs in the event of a regulatory breach.
Directors and officers’ insurance, also known as management liability insurance covers claims made personally against company directors and officers. It’s sometimes incorrectly assumed that these risks are covered by professional indemnity insurance or general liability insurance, but they’re not.
D&O insurance covers directors personally for fines, penalties and legal expenses, it also protects your company if it has to pay on behalf of directors, or if it’s named in the lawsuit. If you’re looking for funding, investors will typically require you to have this cover.
You can buy the cover immediately, or save your business insurance policy quote for 30 days using our search tool.
Firstly, you need to be clear about the type of business you're running. There are different formats for business – these can be sole trader, partnership or limited company.
When applying for a business insurance quote you'll need:
your registered company or partnership name
the industry and type of work you do
your company’s estimated turnover for the next 12 months
the number of people who work for you
You may need some or all of the different categories. You can customise your cover, adding on policy elements that reflect your current business, and knowing you have the flexibility to add more cover in the future.
