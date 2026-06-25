Cracked it: Half of parents expect children to find ways around the school phone ban

Half (49%) of parents of children aged 11-18 in England expect their child to find a workaround to the Government's school smartphone ban, which becomes legally enforceable on Monday, 29 June [1]

Over a quarter (27%) of parents in England believe their child would sneak a phone into school, one in five (22%) think they'll look for places out of sight, while others expect workarounds like using a smartwatch (18%) or handing in a ‘decoy’ phone (14%)

A third (32%) of parents whose children have a phone predict that a phone-free school day will increase screen time demands at home [2]

Nearly half (46%) of UK parents don’t know that hidden browsers and VPNs can bypass the parental controls placed on their child's phone [5]

A new free tool from Uswitch gives parents personalised, step-by-step guidance on the safety features available on their child's exact device and broadband provider

Half (49%) of parents of children aged 11-18 in England expect their child to find a workaround to the Government's school smartphone ban[1], according to new research from Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.

Schools in England are legally required to restrict phone use from 29 June - and with Ofsted checking up on them, most will take that seriously. But many parents suspect their children are already one step ahead. Over a quarter (27%) believe their child would sneak a phone into school, while one in five (22%) think they'll look for places out of sight.

Others anticipate workarounds such as using alternative devices like smartwatches (18%) or even handing in a ‘decoy’ phone while keeping their real one (14%).

A third (32%) of parents say a phone-free school day could lead to greater screen time demands at home – and nearly half (46%) say screen time is already the most likely cause of arguments in their household[4] – making home device management just as important as what happens in the classroom[2].

Three in 10 parents who have safety features in place say their child has found a way around them[3] – and one in five say their child has watched them type in a passcode to try to get hold of it[6]. Nearly half (46%) of UK parents of children aged 11-18 either don't know or believe it untrue that hidden browsers and VPNs can bypass the parental controls placed on their child's phone[5].

With many parents unaware of the ways children are bypassing controls, Uswitch has launched the free Safer Screens tool, offering device-specific, step-by-step guidance tailored to each family's exact phone, tablet, and broadband provider.

Ernest Doku, Uswitch technology expert, adds: "For schools without a plan in place already, the smartphone ban will make a difference during the school day – but the challenge for most families doesn't stop at 3pm.

“With the summer holidays just around the corner, children will be spending more time at home with their devices than ever, and that's where parents often feel least in control.

"Setting up parental controls is a good first step, but many parents don't realise that a hidden browser or VPN can bypass them entirely, and children often know this before their parents do.

"No tool or technology will ever completely close every gap, but for parents unsure how to

handle phone use, understanding what their child's specific device can actually do puts them in a much stronger position."

Find out more about Uswitch’s Safer Screens tool.

ENDS