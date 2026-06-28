Here comes the sums: Britain’s homes with solar panels reap £40 million during the heatwave

- Britain’s nearly two million households with solar panels[1] made £40 million during last week’s heatwave – more than £21 per home[2]
- Bigger households saved the most due to having more solar panels, making almost £30 per home over the heatwave[3]
- The nation enjoyed seven days where the heatwave delivered nearly twice the solar output of a typical day[4]
- Homes cut their electricity bills by £2.49 a day on average, and sold 4.6kWh of electricity back to the grid, earning 55p[1]
- At Uswitch, households can compare quotes from trusted installers, and start saving from day one.
Last week’s heatwave delivered a £40 million windfall[2] to the nearly two million British households with solar panels[1], reveals analysis by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.
Seven days of hot, sunny weather generated almost twice the amount of electricity as an average British day[4].
Households with solar panels and a battery produced enough energy to cut their electricity bills and also sell surplus power back to the National Grid through the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) scheme. Homes with solar panels can earn around 12p/kWh selling electricity back to the Grid[5].
The average home generated 15.2kWh of electricity a day during the heatwave. Households used just over 10kWh to power their home on average, saving them £2.49 a day by reducing their energy bills. Nearly 5kWh was exported to the grid a day on average, earning them 55p. Savings added up to £21.27 over the seven days[2].
Larger households with more solar panels made more from the sunny weather. A home with ten panels saved £24.47 over the week on their electricity bills and exported energy worth £5.37, making them £29.84 in total[3].
Table: Solar benefits for different households
|Size of household
|Typical annual electricity consumption (current Ofgem TDCVs)
|Number of panels
|Week’s savings on electricity bill
|Week’s earnings from exports
|Week’s total
|Low usage (Usually a small home, 1-2 people)
|1,800kWh
|Five
|£12.24
|£2.69
|£14.92
|Average usage(Usually 2-3 bed home with 2-3 people)
|2,700kWh
|Seven
|£17.44
|£3.83
|£21.27
|High usage(Usually 4+ bed home, 4-5 people)
|4,100kWh
|10
|£24.47
|£5.37
|£29.84
Source: Uswitch.com
Nearly three million households – one in 10 homes (10%) – plan to install roof-mounted solar panels within five years[6], with two-fifths (40%) saying that rollercoaster energy prices have made them more likely to invest in the technology[7], reveals Uswitch research.
Based on real customer quotes generated via Uswitch, homeowners seeking to install solar panels have seen savings of around £877 a year, with their quoted upfront costs paid back within nine to 10 years[8].
Monthly payment plans are an option for households that are hesitant to take the plunge due to the upfront cost. Based on live quotes for a typical eight-panel setup with a battery, households could pay as little as £78 per month across a 15-year contract[8]. Homeowners would also see savings on their electricity bills straight away, potentially wiping out the monthly payment with electricity savings, depending on usage.
Households can now answer a few quick questions about their home and energy use and get personalised quotes from certified solar installers at Uswitch.com. Then, they can book a free online consultation with an installer, at a time that works for them, to ask any questions and get a final design. It’s a simple way for homeowners to take control of their energy bills and future-proof their home.
Ben Gallizzi, energy expert from Uswitch.com, comments: “Last week’s heatwave left us all hot and bothered, but the extra hours of sunshine delivered one cool benefit for solar panel owners – an extra £21 in their pockets.
“Most people assume solar takes years to pay off. But for many – especially homes with a south-facing roof – solar panels can help you save, or even profit, on your energy bills from day one.
“A solar panel system can cut your electricity bills, and with the Smart Export Guarantee, you can get paid for any surplus energy your panels send back to the grid. Our customers have been offered savings of around £877 a year on their energy bills with solar and a battery.
"Homeowners can compare solar panel installers at Uswitch by entering their address and a few details about their house. They’ll get personalised quotes, including how much they can save, the upfront or monthly cost, and the time it would take to pay back.”
Get three quotes from trusted solar installers in minutes at Uswitch.com
For more information
Rianna York | Energy PR Manager
rianna.york@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
1. 1.88 million households have domestic solar photovoltaic. Ember Energy: UK solar homes power equivalent of five hours of daily air con use during heatwave.
2. 15.2kWh produced daily per household during heatwave on 21st/22nd June. Ember Energy: UK solar homes power equivalent of five hours of daily air con use during heatwave. Assume these figures hold for the whole seven days of the heatwave. 28.5GWh total domestic generation on 21/22 June / 1.88 million homes = 15.2kWh per home per day. Self-consumption rate: 70% with 10kWh battery (Uswitch data). Of the 15.2kWh produced, 15.2kWh x 70% = 10.64kWh consumed. 15.2kWh x 30% = 4.56kWh exported. 10.64kWh saved paying for 10.64kWh x 23.4p/kWh = £2.49. 4.56kWh exported earned 4.56kWh x 12p/kWh = 55p. £2.49 + 55p = £3.04. £3.04 x 7 = £21.28 earned per household during heatwave. £21.27 x 1.88 million = £39.98 million earned in a week.
3. A medium use household requiring 2,700kWh of electricity a year will require a system of 2,700 / 900kWh/kWp = 3kWp. At 470W per panel, this is about seven panels. A high-use household requiring 4,100kWh will need a system of 4,100 / 900 = 4.6kWp. 4.6 / 0.47kW = 9.78 panels = 10 panels. Scaling from 15.2kWh figure, 15.2kWh x 4.7 / 3.35 = 21.3kWh/day. Bill saving = 21.3 x 0.7 x 23.4p/kWh = £24.47. Export earning = 21.3 x 0.3 x 12p/kWh = £5.39. Total = £29.846. For low use: 1,800 / 900 = 2kWp. 2kWp / 0.47kW = 4.3 panels. Round up to five. 5 x 0.47 = 2.35. 15.2kWh x 2.35 / 3.35 = 10.66kWh/day. Bill saving 10.66 x 0.7 x 23.4p = £1.75. £1.75 x 7 = £12.24. Earning = 10.66 x 0.3 x 12p/kWh = 38p. 38p x 7 = £2.67.
4. The UK averages 2.5 to 3.5 peak sun hours per day annually. Solarinfo: What is Peak Sun Hours? Ember figures of 15.2kWh suggests 5.67PSH for a 3.35kWp average domestic system. 5.67PSH / 3PSH = 189%.
5. Import rate: 23.4p/kWh. Uswitch data based on average import rates. SEG export rate: 12p/kWh. Uswitch data based on average available export rates.
6. Research conducted online by Opinium, 1st to 6th May 2026, among 2,000 UK energy bill-payers, weighted to be nationally representative. Respondents were asked ‘Do you have plans to install any of the following in your home?’ 181 households that don’t have solar said ‘Yes - within the next five years’. 181 / 1762 households without solar = 10.3%. Overall, 181 / 2000 households = 9.1%. 9.1% of 28.6 million UK households = 2.6 million households planning to get solar in the next five years.
7. Respondents were asked ‘Have energy prices over the last two years made you any more or less likely to install home energy generation, such as solar panels, battery storage, heat pumps etc?’ 40% said it had made them more likely.
8. Data from real customer quotes generated on Uswitch since April 2026. Actual savings and costs will vary per property.