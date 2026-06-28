Here comes the sums: Britain’s homes with solar panels reap £40 million during the heatwave

Nearly three million households – one in 10 homes (10%) – plan to install roof-mounted solar panels within five years[6], with two-fifths (40%) saying that rollercoaster energy prices have made them more likely to invest in the technology[7], reveals Uswitch research.

Based on real customer quotes generated via Uswitch, homeowners seeking to install solar panels have seen savings of around £877 a year, with their quoted upfront costs paid back within nine to 10 years[8].

Monthly payment plans are an option for households that are hesitant to take the plunge due to the upfront cost. Based on live quotes for a typical eight-panel setup with a battery, households could pay as little as £78 per month across a 15-year contract[8]. Homeowners would also see savings on their electricity bills straight away, potentially wiping out the monthly payment with electricity savings, depending on usage.

Households can now answer a few quick questions about their home and energy use and get personalised quotes from certified solar installers at Uswitch.com. Then, they can book a free online consultation with an installer, at a time that works for them, to ask any questions and get a final design. It’s a simple way for homeowners to take control of their energy bills and future-proof their home.

Ben Gallizzi, energy expert from Uswitch.com, comments: “Last week’s heatwave left us all hot and bothered, but the extra hours of sunshine delivered one cool benefit for solar panel owners – an extra £21 in their pockets.

“Most people assume solar takes years to pay off. But for many – especially homes with a south-facing roof – solar panels can help you save, or even profit, on your energy bills from day one.

“A solar panel system can cut your electricity bills, and with the Smart Export Guarantee, you can get paid for any surplus energy your panels send back to the grid. Our customers have been offered savings of around £877 a year on their energy bills with solar and a battery.

"Homeowners can compare solar panel installers at Uswitch by entering their address and a few details about their house. They’ll get personalised quotes, including how much they can save, the upfront or monthly cost, and the time it would take to pay back.”

Get three quotes from trusted solar installers in minutes at Uswitch.com



