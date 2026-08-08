8 months of groceries vs new phone – buying refurbished could save you nearly 2 months of food bills

Over the same period, UK inflation (CPI) rose 9.0%, so every tier – budget, mid and premium – has outpaced the cost of living, with budget phones pulling away fastest.[1][2]

The steepest rises are landing in 2026. Google's Pixel 11 Pro XL launched at £1,279, up £80 on the £1,199 Pixel 10 Pro XL; Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra came in at £1,279; and Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to be in line for a hike of £250–£300, which would take it to around £1,449 when it is expected to launch in September – though Apple has yet to confirm any pricing.[1][6]

Much of the latest squeeze comes down to a global shortage of RAM. Surging demand for memory chips to power AI data centres has driven up costs for manufacturers, who are passing them on to shoppers – and not only on phones.

Samsung's newest foldables and Microsoft's Xbox Series X have all gone up in price for the same reason. It's also why some phones now come with more storage as standard: the Galaxy S26 and Pixel 11 both start at 256GB rather than 128GB, which lifts the starting price.[1][6]

For consumers unwilling to pay brand-new prices, refurbished handsets offer a way to get premium technology for less. Rather than being simply second-hand, they are professionally inspected, cleaned and repaired where needed before resale, often with a warranty.

A Grade A refurbished Samsung Galaxy S26 (256GB) is available on Uswitch for £604.99 – up to £274 less than Samsung's £879 price for the same model brand new.[4]

Alice, 23, from London, turned to a refurbished phone when her iPhone 11 gave out: "The screen cracked, and the battery was dying, so I needed a replacement. A new iPhone 15 was £799 – I just couldn't justify that.

"I got a refurbished one for £389, saving £410. There's one tiny mark on the side, but it works perfectly – honestly, a step up from my old phone. The savings even covered a new case, charger, and earbuds. I don't think I'd go back to paying full price now."

Simrat Sharma, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com , comments: "New phone prices can be quite shocking – and it's budget models, the ones most people actually buy, that have gone up fastest. Which is why we've launched a comparison service dedicated to refurbished phones.

“A professionally refurbished handset from a seller like Back Market or Reboxed can be hundreds of pounds cheaper than new, and it's one of the best ways to get the features you want for less.

"For anyone who doesn't need to have the very newest release, going refurbished can save hundreds of pounds. Before buying, it's worth checking the phone's condition grade, warranty, battery health and how long it will keep getting software updates, so you know you're getting the best value for your money."

Visit Uswitch.com to compare the latest refurbished phone deals.

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