iPhone 18 Pro price could jump by £300, analyst warns

As the higher-specced Apple smartphone, the Pro model of iPhone has never exactly been cheap. But this year’s model could be more expensive than ever, according to one analyst, with prices set to jump by a whopping £300.

In a research note seen by 9to5Mac, analyst Jeff Pu predicts the iPhone 18 Pro will cost $250-$300 more than the current model, which starts at $1099. Given that the model has price parity in the US and UK, we can expect this to translate to a £250-£300 price increase for us Brits come September.

There are a few reasons why this holds water.

First, Jeff Pu is a well-respected analyst with a solid track record of accurate Apple predictions. Second, this is the second such prediction in recent weeks – previously, The Wall Street Journal predicted a $200-$300 price increase for the iPhone 18 Pro. And third, the current climate throughout the industry suggests price rises are on the cards.

Apple recently raised the prices of some of its devices, like the Apple TV 4K and MacBook computers. While the iPhone range was exempt, it’s likely hoping the hype surrounding the new models will make higher prices easier to swallow.

Apple isn’t alone in raising prices. Phones in Samsung’s new Galaxy Z series are more expensive than last year’s equivalent models, while Microsoft recently hiked the price of the Xbox Series X by £170. The reason? There’s a global shortage of RAM, leading to higher prices for manufacturers, which they pass on to us consumers.

As to what happens to the existing iPhone 17 prices when the new models launch, it’s anyone’s guess. Usually, the new model has the same launch price as the one it’s replacing, while the existing model is discounted by £100. But if the iPhone 18 Pro comes with a higher price, the iPhone 17 Pro could remain at its starting price of £1099.

In which case, a refurbished iPhone starts to look more tempting than ever.

Nothing is official until Apple unveils the iPhone 18 range, which is expected to happen in early September. It’s rumoured that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will launch alongside the much-anticipated iPhone Ultra foldable model, with the standard iPhone 18 not launching until the spring.

We’ll bring you more news as we get it.