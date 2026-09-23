More than four million households on standard tariffs, without smart meters, should submit a meter reading by 1 October to avoid being charged incorrectly [1]

Smart meter data shows the average home is expected to spend £145 on energy in October due to higher usage and rates, compared with £109 in September [2]

Higher rates are expected to persist as the January price cap is predicted to rise 23% as global uncertainty pushes up wholesale prices [3]

Around 15 million households [4] can beat the hike with the cheapest fixed deal on the market, which offers average savings of £429 compared with January price cap predictions [5]

Uswitch urges households to submit a meter reading and compare energy deals to find a cheaper rate to protect against the price hikes.

More than four million households without smart meters need to read their meter by the end of the month to avoid being charged incorrect rates for energy used before 1 October[1], according to Uswitch.com , the comparison and switching service.

The energy price cap, which sets the maximum energy rates paid by homes on standard tariffs, will rise 4% from £1,663 to £1,723 for an average household on 1 October[5].

Homes on a standard tariff with average usage are expected to spend £145 on energy in October, compared with £109 in September[2]. The increase of a third is down to a combination of increased usage and higher rates over the autumn when the heating turns on.

Without accurate and regular meter readings, energy suppliers will have to estimate usage before billing. Those on standard tariffs who do not have a smart meter and do not submit meter readings on or around 1 October risk having some of their September usage incorrectly charged under the newer, more expensive rates.

Energy rates could increase further, as predictions currently suggest January's price cap will reach £2,117 – a staggering 23% jump from the October cap level. This would be the third increase in a row and the biggest jump in a quarter since the energy crisis[3].

Around 15 million households are still on a standard tariff and have only seven days to switch to a cheaper fixed deal to beat higher energy rates from 1 October[4].

The price hike is avoidable, as there are currently fixed energy deals available that undercut the new rates for October. The cheapest tariff is an 18-month deal from Fuse Energy, at £1,688 a year for a typical home, which is £35 below the October price cap and £429 below the average January forecast[5].

Uswitch.com is urging households on standard tariffs to take action before the month ends to reduce bills by locking in a good fixed deal and submitting a meter reading.

Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch.com , comments: “Yet another energy price hike will hit millions next week, at the same time many reach for the thermostat – but there are actions households should be taking.

"Submitting a meter reading, if you don’t have a smart meter, before or on Thursday 1 October, will ensure the energy used is charged at the correct rates and not estimated by a supplier.

“That same deadline applies for the 15 million households on standard tariffs wanting to beat the hike entirely by locking in a lower-rate fixed deal before energy costs rocket for winter.

“Predictions currently suggest there will be a third consecutive price hike on the way in January with rates forecast to jump a staggering 23% in the new year.

“Not all energy deals are the same, and prices vary wildly, so households should not simply accept the first deal offered by their current supplier.

“It’s vital to compare, and it takes just minutes to see options tailored to your personal energy usage. The price cap is going up, but your rates don’t have to.”

Uswitch’s checklist to keep energy bills as low as possible:

Submit a meter reading: If you don’t have a smart meter, submit your latest readings on or around 1 October to ensure you’re charged the correct amount. You should regularly submit meter readings to avoid over- or underpaying. Check out this Uswitch guide for how to read your meter.

If you don’t have a smart meter, submit your latest readings on or around 1 October to ensure you’re charged the correct amount. You should regularly submit meter readings to avoid over- or underpaying. Check out for how to read your meter. Lock in a fixed deal : Standard energy rates will rise for millions in October and most likely again in January. Run a comparison to check your options, and don’t just accept any offer from your supplier. There are a number of fixed tariffs available that significantly undercut the rates households will otherwise pay from January by over £400.

Standard energy rates will rise for millions in October and most likely again in January. to check your options, and don’t just accept any offer from your supplier. There are a number of fixed tariffs available that significantly undercut the rates households will otherwise pay from January by over £400. Consider an exclusive tariff : Uswitch and other groups often run collective switches that offer tariffs, which are usually exclusive, to consumers who have signed up in advance. Sign up to Uswitch’s collective scheme to see if you can get your hands on a competitive energy deal.

Uswitch and other groups often run collective switches that offer tariffs, which are usually exclusive, to consumers who have signed up in advance. to Uswitch’s collective scheme to see if you can get your hands on a competitive energy deal. Track and manage your energy usage : Connect your smart meter to the Uswitch app and let the app watch your home for you: track usage, find better deals, and get rewarded with free electricity.

Assess your options by comparing energy deals at Uswitch.com



