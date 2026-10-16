Black Friday SIM Only Deals 2026
Every year, most UK mobile networks put on special SIM only offers during Black Friday. It often means thousands of deals will be available at either a reduced price, or with extra incentives like gift vouchers. View our latest Black Friday SIM only offers when they launch in November 2026.
When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026?
Black Friday 2026 is on Friday 27th November, and Cyber Monday 2026 is on Monday 30th November.
However, you won’t have to wait until the end of November to browse Black Friday SIM deals. Many networks start their Black Friday season at the beginning of November, so expect to see limited-time deals available on Uswitch from Monday 2nd November.
Early Black Friday SIM only deals available now
Check this page from Monday 2nd November 2026 for our earliest Black Friday SIM only deals.
Just be mindful that some providers may improve the quality of their Black Friday deals as the official date approaches, so you might want to keep tabs on your chosen deal for a few days before signing up.
Our best Black Friday SIM only deals by network
Most UK mobile networks will offer a wide range of Black Friday-specific deals throughout November. Here’s what to expect from some of the well-known mobile network operators this Black Friday.
O2
O2 has historically focused its Black Friday SIM offers on mobile data, offering double data on some deals or high data allowances for low monthly prices on others.
The network won the 2026 Uswitch Telecoms Award for Best Mobile Network Coverage (powered by Opensignal), so you can rest assured you'll get a strong mobile connection almost anywhere you need it.
EE
EE’s Black Friday SIM only offers usually take the form of discounts to some of its high-data-allowance and unlimited data plans, providing cheaper access to its excellent network that won ‘Fastest Mobile Network Overall’ (Powered by Opensignal) and the Uswitch Telecoms Awards 2026.
Compare EE SIM only deals
Compare our range of SIM deals on EE's award-winning network.
Vodafone
Vodafone is occasionally known to offer cashback with its Black Friday SIM only deals, so make sure to keep an eye out for extra incentives alongside the usual discounts on premium high-data plans.
Three
Three has historically offered some of the best value on Black Friday, when comparing its pricing to the amount of data on its tariffs. Look out for great monthly prices with some of its unlimited data deals.
Tesco Mobile
If you’re a Clubcard member, you can usually take advantage of some excellent value Tesco Mobile SIM deals during Black Friday. Its Black Friday deals are often reserved for these members, so keep that in mind as you search through offers this November.
giffgaff
The O2-based provider often adds extra value during Black Friday by adding more data allowance to many of its giffgaff SIM only deals – so while there aren’t always noticeable price drops, you could get more for your money during November with its great data offerings.
iD Mobile
In addition to similar discounts and data offers to other networks, iD Mobile SIM Only deals often add some extra perks to its Black Friday SIM deals. In recent Black Fridays, it has offered three months’ free Apple Music and Apple Arcade; expect similar add-ons this November.
Are Black Friday SIM only deals actually worth it?
Likely, yes, but it will depend on whether the deal you’re considering is right for you and your situation. You need to weigh up how much you currently use your mobile internet and which network best suits your needs before choosing the cheapest deal you can find.
At Uswitch, we make sure to only show you a ‘Black Friday’ SIM only deal if it offers genuinely better value than previous versions of it, which means that it’ll be the best saving you can make for that tariff in the period leading up to Black Friday itself.
See if you could save £262* a year by keeping hold of your handset and moving onto a SIM only deal with Uswitch.
What do Black Friday SIM only deals usually include?
Black Friday SIM only offers mostly take the form of discounts. You’re less likely to see lots of add-ons and extra incentives tacked onto SIM only deals because the biggest benefit that these tariffs offer is the monthly saving you get by keeping your existing handset.
However, some networks, like iD Mobile, offer additional perks, such as three months’ free Apple Music and Apple Arcade. Other than these examples, it’s worth looking out for more generic perks that some networks offer – such as O2, which comes with O2 Priority and discounted broadband speed tiers through Virgin Media.
Cyber Monday SIM only deals
Cyber Monday 2026 takes place on Monday 30th November, after Black Friday.
While there aren’t usually a significant number of Cyber Monday-specific deals launched on the day, most SIM only deals that are live on Black Friday will stay live until Cyber Monday at least, which means you should have the whole four-day period to choose some of these networks’ best offers.
Looking for a phone deal instead?
If you’ve decided you want a new handset contract, there are still ways you can find a great value phone deal this Black Friday.
Firstly, you could compare our huge range of Black Friday phone deals this November to find a deal that suits you best. You’ll be able to filter your results by handsets, data levels, prices, networks, and contract lengths to ensure you get something that matches your needs.
Looking for an iPhone deal specifically? We’ve got you covered – take a look at our full range of Black Friday iPhone deals when they start to launch on Monday 2 November.
Alternatively, if you’d like to save a decent amount of money on your next handset, our range of top-quality refurbished handset contracts offers premium, trustworthy options without stretching your budget. These phones are checked and graded by experts before going on sale, so you know what to expect from your chosen handset before it arrives.
Compare our best broadband deals
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.
Black Friday SIM only deals FAQs
When do Black Friday SIM only deals start?
You will likely start to see Black Friday 2026 SIM only deals on Uswitch from Monday 2 November. While Black Friday is officially on the 27th November, the shopping period lasts for the whole of November when it comes to SIM contracts.
Will SIM only deals get cheaper closer to Black Friday?
You might see mobile networks improve the value of some of their SIM only deals as it gets closer to the official Black Friday date of 27th November. So if you see a deal you like early in the month, keep tabs on it and check when it ends to ensure you don’t miss out.
Is Black Friday a good time to get a SIM only deal?
Black Friday is usually one of the best times each year to get a great deal on a new SIM only contract. With Uswitch, you could save up to £262* a year by keeping your current handset and moving onto a new SIM only contract from a new network.
Smartphones are more than capable of lasting for longer than two years, and that’s explained by how popular SIM only deals have become in recent years. So you stand to save a decent amount each month once you’ve paid off your handset.
What SIM only contract lengths are available during Black Friday?
All standard SIM contract lengths you normally see in our Uswitch tables will be available during Black Friday. That includes 30-day rolling contracts, as well as 12-month and 24-month options.
*Switching from an ending 24 month handset contract to a SIM-only contract (and keeping your existing handset) could save you £262 per year, or £22 per month. This calculation is based on the price of the top selling 24 month handset package in July 2024 (Apple iPhone 15 with 100GB data) against the cheapest equivalent SIM only deal on the Uswitch site as of July 2026 (talkmobile 100GB Data £8.95 per month). See more here: Uswitch savings
**£395 is our calculated savings figure from August 2026, which details the potential amount a customer could save per year by choosing a broadband deal on Uswitch. Learn how we calculate our savings figures.