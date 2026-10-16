Black Friday SIM Only Deals 2026

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026?

Black Friday 2026 is on Friday 27th November, and Cyber Monday 2026 is on Monday 30th November.

However, you won’t have to wait until the end of November to browse Black Friday SIM deals. Many networks start their Black Friday season at the beginning of November, so expect to see limited-time deals available on Uswitch from Monday 2nd November.

Early Black Friday SIM only deals available now

Check this page from Monday 2nd November 2026 for our earliest Black Friday SIM only deals.

Just be mindful that some providers may improve the quality of their Black Friday deals as the official date approaches, so you might want to keep tabs on your chosen deal for a few days before signing up.

Our best Black Friday SIM only deals by network

Most UK mobile networks will offer a wide range of Black Friday-specific deals throughout November. Here’s what to expect from some of the well-known mobile network operators this Black Friday.

O2

O2 has historically focused its Black Friday SIM offers on mobile data, offering double data on some deals or high data allowances for low monthly prices on others.