O2 offers long-running customer reward schemes and money-off offers, as well as competitive tariffs.
Like the look of a deal, but want to see if the network offers something even better? Or maybe you want to get a clearer picture of coverage, pricing and any customer incentives you’d benefit from if you join?
Here, you can compare deals on a network-by-network basis. And to help you make the right decision, we outline everything that’s good and not-so-good about the UK’s major networks, too.
EE's network coverage is the most extensive in the UK, with 4G speeds up to five times faster than 3G.
Three stands out for its comprehensive international roaming scheme, Go Roam, that allows you to use your phone in up to 60 locations for no extra charge.
Available on select plans, Three's Go Binge scheme also lets you stream TV on Netflix and TV Player and music on Deezer without using your data allowance.
Consistently rated among the best carriers for coverage, Vodafone also offers a choice of free streaming services and inclusive roaming on all plans .
Taking over from LIFE Mobile, Plusnet uses EE’s extensive 4G coverage to offer competitively priced contracts that include capped data to avoid unexpected bills.
giffgaff is rated by many as among the UK’s best value operators, with affordable pricing and flexible plans.
BT offers a fast 4G service at discounted prices for broadband and TV customers and free live Premier League games on BT Sport.
Virgin Mobile uses EE’s extensive 4G network and teams flexible tariffs with discounts for broadband and TV customers.
iD Mobile stands out for competitively priced, flexible 4G contracts, with inclusive roaming in 52 locations and capped charges that prevent overspending.
Lebara Mobile SIM only deals offer among the cheapest international and national calls and texts around. Its 3G service is based on Vodafone's network and provides comprehensive UK coverage.
Tesco is the UK’s largest Mobile Virtual Network Operator. Customers get free Tesco Clubcard points and use of O2’s network.
SMARTY is a SIM only network that's "built to be simple and honest". Its unique selling point is that it takes your unused data each month and turns it into a discount on your next bill.
Aimed at users aged 25 or younger, Voxi’s flexible 30-day SIM-only deals let you switch plans easily. And you can use social media and messaging apps without using your data allowance. No credit checks.
Lycamobile is a network carrier trusted by people across the world. With over 24 million customers and adding a new customer every two seconds, it has a range of competitive data deals with low-cost international calls.
TalkMobile’s SIM-only plans are all about unlimited calls and texts, with caps on data and costs, so you never incur any extra charges.
Sky Mobile SIM-only deals pair free data rollover with inclusive roaming in 36 locations in the EU and beyond. Flexible contracts allow customers to change their allowances to suit their usage.