Black Friday iPhone Deals 2026
Choose between our best iPhone contract deals across a range of UK networks this Black Friday. Select an iPhone model and contract that matches your needs for data, network coverage, contract length and pricing when Uswitch Black Friday deals launch on 2 November 2026.
Our best Black Friday iPhone deals
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Apple launched its latest flagship handsets, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, in September 2026, after delaying the release of the standard iPhone 18 to Spring 2027.
While it might be tempting to watch for Black Friday offers on iPhone 18 Pro handset contracts this year, Apple rarely offers significant discounts on models it has just launched. So you may not find as many as you do for older models.
Are there iPhone Duo Black Friday deals?
The iPhone Duo is Apple’s first-ever folding phone. We’re keeping a keen eye out for any Black Friday deals on the Duo, which only launched in October 2026.
iPhone 17, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max
The standard iPhone 17 is a great Black Friday purchase for anyone looking for the premium iPhone experience at a slightly more modest cost.
It shares a lot of the headline features of the iPhone 17 Pro range (it was the first base model to get a 120Hz refresh rate display and 48MP camera quality), so you won’t get a budget experience with this model.
If you want even better photography, longer battery life and a larger screen size, then you may want to choose the more advanced iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Browse our available Black Friday offers for these models when they launch in November.
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16e deals
The iPhone 16 range is really where you start to see some great value in Black Friday mobile deals.
These handsets are still top-drawer, with Apple’s iconic premium quality and multiple years of security updates left. But they are also often available for a noticeably lower price than more recent iPhones.
If you’re not too concerned about getting the latest, greatest and most expensive releases, then a two-year-old iPhone still packs an incredible punch. See our Black Friday deals for the:
More older iPhone deals
You can also browse deals for some older iPhones this Black Friday, offering Apple’s famous form factor but at a decent, budget-friendly price.
Is Black Friday a good time to buy an iPhone?
Black Friday is especially a good time to buy an iPhone on contract if it’s an older model. You might see some Black Friday deals for its newest range, but since it’s only a couple of months old, the discounts aren’t usually as heavy as the ones you see with iPhones that are at least a year old.
To ensure you’re only seeing deals worthy of the Black Friday name, we label our offers as ‘Black Friday’ only if they represent a genuine discount from the price before November. That way, you know that it’s a good time to snap up that particular deal.
Compare iPhone deals
Compare all our latest iPhone deals across a range of UK networks and retailers.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 dates
Black Friday 2026 is on Friday 27th November, but our Black Friday deals will likely start as early as Monday 2nd November. So make sure to keep an eye out for early deals as they come through.
This year, Cyber Monday is on Monday 30th November.
Refurbished iPhone deals
If you want to enjoy the high-end, flagship quality of a recent iPhone but you’re not too sure about the cost, then you could check out our range of refurbished iPhone deals this Black Friday.
Available through our partners Reboxed and Back Market, these smartphones are available on contract, and each receives a professional grade that lets you know its condition before you buy.
So if you’re looking to make a double saving on a new handset contract this November, our trustworthy Black Friday refurbished iPhone deals might be a great option.
Compare iPhone grades
Each refurbished iPhone is assigned a grade, so you know exactly what you're getting. Whatever the condition, your device will be 100% fully working and cleaned.
We guarantee each iPhone will be free from any refurbished faults or defects for 12 months, or we’ll replace it free of charge.
Grade A
No signs of use - in perfect or near-mint condition
90-100% battery health
Grade B
Light sign of use - may have some small blemishes
80-100% battery health
Grade C
General sign of use - some scratches you can only see up close
80-100% battery health
Grade D
Visible signs of use - moderate scratches and scuffs
80-100% battery health
iPhone Black Friday deals FAQs
Are iPhones cheaper on Black Friday?
Generally, you should expect to see some cheaper iPhone offers during Black Friday, as many retailers and mobile networks often look to capitalise on a large pool of new buyers.
Not every iPhone will be noticeably cheaper during this period, but you should see a lot of discounts on older iPhone models at the very least.
Will the iPhone 17 price drop on Black Friday?
Potentially. As the iPhone 17 range is no longer the latest in Apple’s lineup, it’s more likely that there will be price drops on its deals during Black Friday 2026.
Which iPhone is best to buy in a Black Friday sale?
You should always choose an iPhone and a mobile contract that suits your needs during Black Friday, as there will be a range of prices for different iPhone models and for different contract types.
It’s smart not to go straight for the cheapest deal that you can find, as it might be for an iPhone that lacks the functionality you want on a contract that underserves your usage. So on our comparison tables, make use of filters where you can to ensure you’re only seeing deals that match what you’re looking for.
How much of a discount can I expect on an iPhone on Black Friday?
This really depends on the type of iPhone model you’re after.
If you want the latest iPhone, you may not have much luck finding a heavy discount, as the new phones have only been out for a couple of months.
However, if you’re happy with a slightly older model that can still provide similar quality to the latest iPhone releases, then you could see a decent chunk taken off the total cost of some of our Black Friday iPhone handset contracts.