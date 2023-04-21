Is Lycamobile a good network?

Lyca Mobile offers many mobile phone plans that are easy on the wallet. There's a variety of deals to choose from, ranging from one-month, to 12-month plans with options in between too.

Sure, a lot of networks offer good-value deals, but Lyca Mobile stands apart from the group thanks to its international inclusive minutes. Lebara is the only other network to really offer this sort of extra.

If you have friends or family overseas and want to stay connected, Lyca Mobile is a good option.

Lyca Mobile is similar to other low-cost networks in the sense that it doesn’t offer flashy extras, like those you may find with bigger networks like Vodafone or O2. Instead, Lyca Mobile focuses on providing cheaper rates with a slant on affordability and flexibility.

How to choose the best Lyca SIM only plan for me?

Lyca Mobile has a broad range of SIM-only plans to choose from, so you should think about what you want from your deal. You can get as little as 3GB of data or go all the way up to unlimited.

Most of these deals can be snapped up rolling one-month flexible plans, but you can also sign up for longer terms whether it's get some deals on a three-months, six-months or 12-months. The longer the deal, the more you’re likely to save too.

One thing to think about is whether you want an International or National or plan.

National plans offer at least 100 international inclusive minutes, but International plans include from 500 minutes to unlimited! Both are good for overseas calls, but the International option is perfect if you frequently speak to people in far-flung nations.

Most plans will include unlimited UK calls and texts too, as well as 5G-ready SIM cards and EU roaming.