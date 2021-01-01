The highlights

The new Google Pixel 4 is here, and it’s got a stunning screen with an even better camera.

At a glance

5.7-inch display

16MP + 12MP dual rear camera

8MP front camera

64GB or 128GB internal storage

Available in White, Black, Orange

How good is the Pixel 4 screen?

The Pixel 4 has a superb 5.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display that makes all your favourite mobile content look great. Its 90 Hz refresh rate means visuals are astonishingly smooth, you’ll never have to deal with a jumpy web page again.

How good is the Pixel 4 camera?

The Google Pixel 4 boasts a superb dual camera that’s perfect for all kinds of photography, from detailed portraits to landscapes and group shots.

And with Night Sight you can get excellent results no matter how dark it is, and you won’t have to resort to startling your friends with the flash.

How long does the Pixel 4 battery last?

The Pixel 4 battery easily lasts the whole day, and thanks to adaptive charging you can get even more out of your battery. This setting remembers which apps you use the most, and reduces energy consumption of those you don’t use that much.

What other features does the Pixel 4 have?

With built-in Google Assistant, all the answers to life’s burning questions are to hand. Just give your Pixel 4 a squeeze and say Hey Google to get started.

What is motion sense?

The Pixel 4 has Motion Sense, so you can control your phone without having to touch it. Skip songs, shut off alarmas and more. Once you get the hang of this feature you'll say goodbye to pressing buttons.

How much does the Pixel 4 cost?

The Google Pixel 4 starts at £669 for 64GB storage, and it comes in three colours - white, black and orange.

Are there Pixel 4 cheap deals?

If you don’t fancy splashing out but still want to get the Pixel 4, you can get it on a range of pay monthly contracts.. Check out the tables above to find a deal that suits your needs.