The highlights

The new Google Pixel 5 offers a stellar Android experience, a great screen and one of the best cameras we've seen on a smartphone.

At a glance

5G compatible

6-inch display

16MP + 12MP dual rear camera

8MP front camera

64GB or 128GB internal storage

How good is the Pixel 5 screen?

The Pixel 4 has a lovely OLED display that's perfect for watching 4K films and playing online games. Its 90 Hz refresh rate means visuals are beautifully smooth, which makes for a flawless experience.

How good is the Pixel 5 camera?

The Google Pixel 5 has a 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel dual-lens setup. And while that might not sound as impressive as the triple-lens or even quad-lens cameras on many of today's flagship cameraphones, the Pixel 5 is actually up there with the best around.

This is all thanks to Google's incredibly clever camera software that helps you snap stunning shots, even in lowlight conditions.

How long does the Pixel 5 battery last?

The Pixel 5 has a 4080mAh battery, which should be more than big enough to get you comfortably through a whole day of heavy use without having to charge it.

How much does the Pixel 5 cost?

The Google Pixel 5 costs at £599 SIM-free. That buys you 128GB storage.

Are there Pixel 5 cheap deals?

Take a look at our best Pixel 5 deals and use the tables above to find a contract that suits your needs.