Sustainable phones and eco-friendly tech tips

The internet has allowed us to be much more environmentally-friendly in some ways, but it is also one of the largest contributors of global emissions.

It's helped to cut travel pollution by allowing people to work from home, it's massively reduced waste in certain sectors thanks to digitisation, and it's vastly improved the efficiency of businesses across the world.

However, it also needs an immense amount of power in order to work for everyone — especially to cope with our increasing demand for more data. And the more people that use it, the more energy it'll need and the more emissions that will cause.