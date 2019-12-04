 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
giffgaff international roaming FAQ

Last updated: 04 December 2019

giffgaff offers inclusive roaming to all pay monthly customers with goodybag plans in 37 locations in the EU and beyond.

Pay as you go customers can use their phone for the same rates as the UK.

Which destinations are included?

The locations where you giffgaff customers can roam for no extra charge are:

  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • French Guiana
  • Germany
  • Gibraltar
  • Greece
  • Guadeloupe
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Martinique
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Reunion Islands
  • Romania
  • San Marino
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Vatican City
