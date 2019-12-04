iD Mobile international roaming FAQ

From 15th June, iD Mobile customers will be able to roam like at home from anywhere in the EU.

Which destinations are included in iD Mobile's free roaming?

iD Mobile customers can use their monthly allowance of calls, texts and data for no extra cost in:

Austria

Azerbaijan

Azores

Belarus

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canary Islands

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

French Guiana

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Guadeloupe

Guernsey

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Isle of Man

Italy

Jersey

Kazakhstan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Madeira

Malta

Martinique

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Réunion

Romania

Saint-Barthélemy

Saint-Martin

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Vatican City

Can you use free roaming on all iD Mobile plans?

Yes. Whether you're on a pay monthly contract, a SIM-only deal or a pay as you go plan, you can roam like at home in any of the countries listed above.