iD Mobile international roaming FAQ

From 15th June, iD Mobile customers will be able to roam like at home from anywhere in the EU.
Which destinations are included in iD Mobile's free roaming?
iD Mobile customers can use their monthly allowance of calls, texts and data for no extra cost in:
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Azores
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Canary Islands
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- French Guiana
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Guadeloupe
- Guernsey
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Italy
- Jersey
- Kazakhstan
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macedonia
- Madeira
- Malta
- Martinique
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Réunion
- Romania
- Saint-Barthélemy
- Saint-Martin
- San Marino
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Vatican City
Can you use free roaming on all iD Mobile plans?
Yes. Whether you're on a pay monthly contract, a SIM-only deal or a pay as you go plan, you can roam like at home in any of the countries listed above.