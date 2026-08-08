Refurbished Apple iPhone SE 64GB Midnight
Uses Three Mobile's Network
24 month contract
£336.36 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
- 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
- Data rollover
24 month contract
£336.36 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£324.36 total cost
Roam up to 10GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£519.36 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£567.36 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£384.35 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£442.35 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£332.36 total cost
24 month contract
£370.35 total cost
24 month contract
£370.35 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£384.35 total cost
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In 2022, Apple released a revamped version of the incredibly popular iPhone SE - its entry-level smartphone that’s a cheaper alternative to the flagship iPhone 16 range.
The 2022 iPhone SE still has that classic iPhone 8 design, complete with a physical home button, as well as an enhanced A15 Bionic chip representing a serious tech upgrade from the previous SE.
The iPhone SE (3rd generation) was released on March 18, 2022.
Starting price of £429 at release
The 2022 iPhone SE looks a lot like the beloved iPhone 8 - one of the most popular iPhones of all time. It’s got those classic Apple design touches that make it stand out, like a sleek glass back. It’s rated IP67 for dust and water resistance too.
The iPhone SE screen clocks in at 4.7-inches, complete with Retina HD display ensuring your favourite content looks nice and crisp.
The TrueTone feature adds to this by perfectly balancing the whites and blacks, to make sure the colour is just right whatever your lighting conditions.
You’ll always have a natural-looking display with sharp colours that are full of details. It’s really noticeable when you’re scrolling through content and images.
A favourite feature of the iPhone SE is its beloved home button, which also operates as the Touch ID fingerprint sensor button. You can use the home button to log in to accounts, authorise Apple Pay, and, of course, go back to the home screen. If you're not ready to move to Face ID only, the iPhone SE is for you.
In February 2025, the iPhone SE was superseded by another ‘affordable’ iPhone, the iPhone 16e. There are quite a few differences between them.
The iPhone 16e has a different design which is much closer to the iPhone 14. That includes a screen that’s not only bigger than the iPhone SE’s (6.1 inches compared to the SE’s 4.7-incher), but which uses OLED technology too. The iPhone SE’s screen is LCD, which doesn’t create as natural colours, nor the same sense of depth as OLED.
The iPhone 16e has the Action button too, which can be programmed to activate different functions. And inside it’s all change – it features the same A18 processor as the iPhone 16 (the SE runs the much older A13 Bionic).
Both phones have a single rear camera, but the iPhone 16e’s is a much higher resolution (48 megapixels to the SE’s 12 megapixels) and has more zooming and shooting options.
The iPhone 16e has the newer USB-C port, while the iPhone SE is stuck with the now-outdated Lightning port. And the 16e has double the battery life of the SE – it lasts for 26 hours of video playback per charge, compared to the SE’s rather paltry 13 hours. The SE uses Touch ID fingerprint recognition, while the 16e uses the quicker and more convenient Face ID facial recognition to unlock the handset and to authenticate Apple Pay.
But the most significant difference between the two is Apple Intelligence (AI). The newer processor means the iPhone 16e can run Apple’s AI smarts, helping you write emails, edit photos, converse with the Siri voice assistant more naturally, and more. It also means the phone is more future-proof and will receive software updates for new features and security provisions for longer.
The iPhone 16e is much more expensive than the SE, though. It starts at £599, compared to £429 for the iPhone SE.
The iPhone SE is a pocket-friendly smartphone. Nicely-sized At 4.7-inches, it’s smaller than the standard iPhone 16 and roughly the same size as the iPhone 13 mini (which came out shortly before the iPhone SE).
The iPhone SE battery will keep you going the whole day, and for ultimate convenience it supports wireless charging too. If you need a quick boost, fast charge has you back to 50% in 30 minutes.
The iPhone SE 2022 is a real bargain. It starts at £429 SIM-free.
The iPhone SE’s 12MP front camera receives a boost thanks to the powerful A15 Bionic chip, improving the iPhone SE’s image processing to deliver incredible photography.
Plus, you’ve also got cool features such as portrait mode, depth control, lighting effects and more. On top of those, Smart HDR completes the picture by evening out the shadows and lighting.
Yes, the iPhone SE runs on Apple’s latest operating system (iOS 26), but because the older A15 Bionic chip powers it, it won’t have all the latest features like artificial intelligence. It also won’t be supported as long with software updates as newer iPhones.
The iPhone SE’s screen spans 4.7-inches, it’s easy to use with one hand, fits in most pockets, and is a welcome alternative to the larger smartphones that dominate the market.
As more of an entry-level iPhone, there are plenty of affordable deals from networks such as O2, Vodafone and Three. You could even get a deal with data and calls for under £20 a month.
Browse through the deals table above to find the perfect deal to suit your needs.
Yes, the iPhone SE is 5G ready. So providing you have a 5G data plan and live in a 5G switched-on area, you can use the iPhone SE to get connected to superfast downloads, buffer-free streaming and perfect video calls.
The iPhone SE 2022 was released in March 2022.
Affordable, durable, fast - the new iPhone SE is a significant upgrade from the 2020 model, particularly because it’s 5G compatible and has a faster processor. And if you want a significantly cheaper alternative to the premium iPhone 16 range, it’s well worth considering. Just remember that it is already three years old, and so won’t compete with newer phones on the market, or be supported as long with software and security updates.
Not sure what iPhone to buy? Check out our guide to the best iPhones on the market.
The iPhone SE was released in March 2022. It’s available in red, black, and white colours.
Yes, the iPhone SE is 5G ready. So providing you have a 5G data plan and live in a 5G switched-on area, you can use the new iPhone SE to get connected to superfast downloads, buffer-free streaming and perfect video calls.
Affordable, durable, fast - the iPhone SE 2022 is a significant upgrade from the 2020 model, particularly because it’s 5G compatible and has a lightning-fast processor. It’s also considerably cheaper than the iPhone 16e, but also less powerful.