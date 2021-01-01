Apple’s latest smartphone is a cheaper alternative to its flagship devices, and for less than £420 it's a real bargain. Rumours suggested it could have been called the iPhone SE2, or even the iPhone 9, but Apple has stuck with iPhone SE. But dont think no change in name means no change in features, this version of the Apple iPhone SE is a serious upgrade.

With a classic design, some beloved favourite features and the latest A13 Bionic chip powering the tech, this new iPhone SE could be the budget iPhone we’ve all been waiting for.

At a glance:

4.7-inch display

12MP rear camera

7MP selfie cam

Available with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage

Available in White, Black and (PRODUCT)RED

iPhone SE design and display

The iPhone SE looks a lot like the classic iPhone 8. It’s sturdily made with aluminium and glass has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

The iPhone SE screen size comes in at 4.7-inches, and the Retina HD display makes content look great thanks to its True Tone feature. This gets the perfect amount of white balance depending on your lighting conditions so you always get a natural viewing experience. Colours are bold, accurate and sharp which you’ll really notice when you’re scrolling through pics and videos.

Unlike the flagship models, the iPhone SE brings back the home button, which also doubles up as a fingerprint sensor for Touch ID. More than just unlocking your iPhone, Touch ID can be used for your passwords, authorising payments and also making Apple Pay transactions.

How big is the iPhone SE?

When it comes to the iPhone SE size, you'll find its smaller when compared to the bigger smartphones out there. This mean it will easily fit in your pocket or bag.

How good is the iPhone SE camera?

The iPhone SE features a 12MP front camera which uses the A13 Bionic chip to further enhance your photography. There are a range of features to help you get creative including portrait mode, six portrait lighting effects as well as depth control. Smart HDR helps your pictures look as good as possible re-lighting the scene for natural shadows and highlights.

And with the Quick Take features, you can flip from photo to video in a flash. And when you do fancy recording, you’ll find the iPhone SE’s video capabilities are brilliantly cinematic. Video stabilisation and stereo sound as well as 4K recording up to 60fps gives your clips a dynamic feel.

With iOS 13 on the iPhone SE, editing videos is just as easy as editing photos. There are all sorts of new tools you can use to enhance your clips after you've taken them.

How good is the iPhone SE battery?

The iPhone SE battery easily lasts the whole day, and it’s compatible with wireless charging for maximum convenience. For those times when you run out of charge, no need to stress because with fast charge you can be back up to 50% battery in just 30 minutes.

When is the iPhone SE out?

The iPhone SE is out now. You can get it in three different colours - red, black, and white.

How much does an iPhone SE cost?

The iPhone SE is less than half the price of Apple’s flagship smartphones and it’s a real bargain.

The iPhone SE starts off at £419 for the 64GB version, £469 for the 128GB version and £560 for the 256GB version.

Does the iPhone SE have the latest Apple software?

Despite it’s classic design, the iPhone SE runs on the latest version of Apple’s software.

With iOS 13 running the show, you’ve got all the new features like dark mode.

Who has the best iPhone SE deal?

You can find all our best iPhone SE deals here.

Shop around and pick the best deal to suit your needs.

Do you get AirPods with iPhone SE 2020?

Apple's iPhones do not come with AirPods. So if you want the wireless headphones you'll have to buy them separately.