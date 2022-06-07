 Skip to main content
<Authors
  • Uswitch.com>
  • Authors>
  • Ray Ali
Ray Ali - Content Writer for Uswitch

Ray Ali

Mobiles Editor

About the Author

Ray has worked in the mobile and tech space for over five years. His expert knowledge covers important consumer topics – from the latest smartphone releases to money-saving advice.

Ray is fully aware of the challenges consumers face and offers keen insights on how best to overcome them.

Passionate about tech, innovation and consumer needs, at Uswitch Ray writes to empower people and help them make informed decisions to get the best deal or the perfect device to suit their needs.

Ray has frequently been featured as a Uswitch commenter in the press, and has appeared in interviews on national broadcasts.

Expertise

Mobile phone deals

Smartphone releases

Tech innovation

Cost-cutting advice

Education

  • BA in Journalism - University of the Arts London

Featured in News

Ray has recently been featured and quoted in several high profile publications including:

  • ChronicleLive

  • inews

Articles written by Ray

Picture of Sky Garden, London
17 June 2021

Revealed: The UK’s most Instagrammable bars to visit this summer

Taking 14 of the most populated cities around the UK we reveal which bars are the most Instagrammable

Learn more
The 2020/21 TV shows that increased actors' followers the most.
17 March 2021

The 2020/21 TV shows that increased actors' followers the most

Starring in a successful show is enough to catapult an actor onto the A-list or further cement a popular star’s fame. So Uswitch discovers which actors have felt the most benefit of being part of a popular TV show by exploring their Instagram followers.

Learn more
11 March 2021

German words that describe Coronavirus perfectly, illustrated

From Coronafußgruß to Schnutenpulli, these German words perfectly describe our pandemic experience.

Learn more
TikTok on a mobile phone
26 February 2021

TikTok Music Influence

Uswitch reveal how TikTok has influenced the music industry

Learn more
View All