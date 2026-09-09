Apple launches the iPhone 18 range with its first foldable – but not the iPhone 18

True to form, Apple has announced some new iPhones at its annual September launch event, including its first foldable, the iPhone Duo. But unlike previous years, the standard iPhone isn’t among the new models.

Apple used its ‘Surprise and Shine’ event to debut the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, alongside the iPhone Duo, its first foldable. But those hoping for a cheaper member of the iPhone 18 family will have to wait until next year.

iPhone Duo

The iPhone Duo is the star of the show. It folds open like a paperback book to reveal a 7.8-inch screen, which is only slightly smaller than the iPad Mini. You can use it as a regular smartphone with its 5.4-inch cover screen, or open it up and effectively have a small tablet to play with.

It does involve some compromises, however. It only has two rear cameras, as opposed to the three of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Both the main and ultrawide snappers are 48MP resolution.

There’s also no Face ID facial recognition, so you’ll have to rely on Touch ID fingerprint recognition on the power button for unlocking the device, entering passwords and payments using Apple Pay.

The iPhone Duo comes in two colours: star white and night sky.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

As ever, the iPhone 18 Pro variants are high-end models, with the main difference between them being the size – the Pro Max has a 6.9-inch screen compared to the Pro’s 6.3-incher (both are the same size as last year’s models). But they bring a new processor, smaller Dynamic Island and a new variable aperture camera to the mix.

The phones boast the same aluminium construction as their predecessors, but the two-tone look has been muted – now the glass section on the rear is closer in colour to the rest of the back panel. The Max models come in four colours: glacier, silver, black and the new burgundy.

While the screens remain the same resolution and size as their iPhone 17 range counterparts, the Dynamic Island is much smaller. That makes it much less obtrusive when viewing something on the screen.

Again, they have the same camera arrangement as their predecessors (48MP main, ultrawide and telephoto rear snappers, plus an 18MP front-facer), but with a twist: the main camera now has a variable aperture. This is a physical lens opening that changes in size to control how much light enters the lens. Previous iPhones have done this digitally, but having a variable aperture will take the results much closer to those of a ‘real’ camera, with better depth control and exposure management.

All three phones have a faster processor, too. The new A20 Pro chipset is built on a 2nm process, which is more power-efficient and powerful than its predecessor. RAM stays at 12GB, just like the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

And there’s a new modem. The C2 succeeds the C1 and C1x modems used in the iPhone 16e and iPhone Air, respectively. Which will mean a quicker, more stable mobile connection.

Pricing and availability

Unfortunately, the prices have risen as expected. The iPhone 18 Pro now starts at £1,199 for the 256GB model, rising to £2,399 for the flagship 2GB variant. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at £1,299 for the 256GB model, going up to £2,499 for the flagship 2GB variant.

Pre-orders open on Saturday 12th September, with shipping starting on Friday 18th September.

The iPhone Duo also isn’t available until 23rd October, with pre-orders starting on 16th October. It starts at £1,999 for the 256GB model, rising to £3,199 for the flagship 2GB variant.

Early verdict

On paper, these handsets look like another win for Apple. The Duo will dominate the headlines, but the Pro and Pro Max are much more realistically priced for most people.

Their new processors and modems should improve performance, while the variable aperture camera should elevate their photographic skills to an even higher level.

But those higher prices could turn some potential customers off, especially given that there’s no standard model iPhone 18 on offer. For that, it’s rumoured we’ll have to wait until the spring. Will Apple’s new split launch approach drive customers into the arms of Samsung and Google? We’ll have to wait and see.