The big one for this
year that everyone's getting excited about
is the rumor that we're finally going
to get a foldable iPhone.
We've been talking about this for years.
Samsung foldable phones
have been getting better and better.
Last year, Apple
did use a new kind of model.
It wasn't foldable, though.
It turned out to be the air,
which somewhat disappointed.
So this year we're getting very excited
about a phone that can close the gap
between your phone and your iPad,
and it's going to allow you to do
all sorts of things
that people need to do in the modern age.
Second rumor we've heard is the fold
that's coming out in
September is going to be called the ultra,
which is an original name.
If you don't count the other ultra
that is out.
So Apple fans have been waiting
for affordable phone for quite a while,
so they're getting that potentially.
But we hear that they might be losing
their face ID there telephoto,
the Dynamic Island MagSafe
and there's only gonna be two cameras.
So what I was giving with one hand
taken away with the other.
And in addition to the Fold Ultra,
they're only going to be bringing out
the Pro and the Pro Max,
not the base version, which is,
I'm sure,
some sort of strategic sales initiative.
So last year in the iPhone 17,
the base model was a real step up
from what it had been before,
and it did a lot of elements
that previously
were only available in the Pro models.
So this year, what we're hearing
is that Apple aren't
going to release a base until later
on, potentially springtime next year,
and that this autumn
we're just going to see an upgrade
to the Pro and the Pro Max models,
which are their fastest, best camera,
most efficient and powerful phones.
And that brings with it
quite a lot of excitement
for those who really lean into
the full power of what an iPhone can do
if you're into gaming,
or if you're into really
into your photography or you're filming,
there could be some real exciting upgrades
for you this year.
In terms of the technical aspects,
one of the biggest rumors
we're hearing around the Pro model
this year is the upgrade to the camera
that they're doing around the aperture.
You may be asking, like I did,
what that means.
It's around controlling the lighting
as if you were
a professional photographer,
as they can do with some of the top end
professional cameras.
Now, is this going to be essential
for the everyday user?
Perhaps not.
We've seen cameras
getting better and better,
especially with the zoom
now that you can do on the Pro models.
But with this,
if you really are a keen photographer,
it can really unlock your next level
and you can use your phone.
Given that we expecting prices to go up,
you will in theory
be getting more bang for your buck,
especially if you're a very keen
photographer with what you can do
in terms of using the latest pro models.
So rumors say so
I might actually be making some technical
changes to the camera, which is different
than what they've done before.
They are deciding to improve
the variable aperture of the camera,
which for anyone who knows
what a variable aperture is,
I imagine is going to be really cool
for the rest of us.
I don't really hear that
they're doing the kind of things
that Samsung were doing,
which is increasing the sensor size.
So what are you doing there?
I've heard that they're also going
to be improving the battery size
and performance of the 18 Pro and Pro Max,
which means that the battery
is going to be better
and it's going to last longer,
which is actually quite useful for people
because it's really annoying
when your battery dies.
So doing it for the people.
Thanks, iPhone.
With all these great features, though,
it's still essential that the battery life
actually lasts
and that you can use your phone
throughout the whole day
without having to worry about charging it.
Now, last year with the 17 Pro Max,
the top end model, we did
see all real steps up in battery life,
and these were very well
received across the industry
and by consumers.
The rumors we're hearing this year
is that Apple are putting their energy
into making this even better,
and that with the the new upcoming Pro
Max, the rumors are
we could see even up to 5500 milliamps
in terms of what the battery can do,
which is another step up.
And it means that even though you've
got all these exciting features,
the battery should be able to handle it,
and you should be able to use your phone
throughout the day,
especially when it first comes out,
without having to worry
about taking power banks and chargers
with you everywhere you go.
With all this excitement,
though, there is a caveat around pricing.
Now we know that the memory chips
that goes into phones
these days are in short supply.
It's called Ram.
There's rumors around Ramadan and all of
that kind of thing, but it is a real
it is a real issue in terms of supply
for making new smartphones.
We've seen Samsung's prices go up,
and we are expecting the iPhones
to go up in line with that.
We have heard,
and this is probably going to happen,
that the phones are going to go up by 200
to 300 pounds a year,
which is pretty standard
when we're looking at the history
of these models this time around.
Apparently it's because
the cost of memory chips have gone up.
What that could mean, though,
is that if you've got a super old iPhone
and you're looking to upgrade it
but don't need all the latest tech,
there could be some really great deals
out there around refurbished phones
that maybe 2 or 3 generations old for you,
that still carry
way more power and better battery life
than what you've traditionally been using.
So all in all, like
the iPhone is looking like, as always,
a pretty expensive phone.
If you really want to go for that phone,
that's great.
But if you're thinking I want a new phone,
but I don't want to pay that for that,
you could look at refurb older models,
all of which
the prices will tend to probably go down
at some point after the launch.
To find out more about the upcoming iPhone
and see the latest deals come to
Uswitch.