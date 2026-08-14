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Is Apple finally making a foldable iPhone? | iPhone 18 rumours explained

Our mobiles experts weigh in on some of the most popular rumours about the upcoming iPhone 18 launch.
Nick Baker author headshot
Written by Nick Baker, Senior Editor
Updated on
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Transcript

The big one for this

year that everyone's getting excited about


is the rumor that we're finally going

to get a foldable iPhone.


We've been talking about this for years.


Samsung foldable phones

have been getting better and better.


Last year, Apple

did use a new kind of model.


It wasn't foldable, though.


It turned out to be the air,

which somewhat disappointed.


So this year we're getting very excited

about a phone that can close the gap


between your phone and your iPad,

and it's going to allow you to do


all sorts of things

that people need to do in the modern age.


Second rumor we've heard is the fold

that's coming out in


September is going to be called the ultra,

which is an original name.


If you don't count the other ultra

that is out.


So Apple fans have been waiting


for affordable phone for quite a while,

so they're getting that potentially.


But we hear that they might be losing

their face ID there telephoto,


the Dynamic Island MagSafe

and there's only gonna be two cameras.


So what I was giving with one hand

taken away with the other.


And in addition to the Fold Ultra,

they're only going to be bringing out


the Pro and the Pro Max,

not the base version, which is,


I'm sure,

some sort of strategic sales initiative.


So last year in the iPhone 17,

the base model was a real step up


from what it had been before,

and it did a lot of elements


that previously

were only available in the Pro models.


So this year, what we're hearing

is that Apple aren't


going to release a base until later

on, potentially springtime next year,


and that this autumn


we're just going to see an upgrade

to the Pro and the Pro Max models,


which are their fastest, best camera,

most efficient and powerful phones.


And that brings with it

quite a lot of excitement


for those who really lean into

the full power of what an iPhone can do


if you're into gaming,


or if you're into really

into your photography or you're filming,


there could be some real exciting upgrades

for you this year.


In terms of the technical aspects,


one of the biggest rumors

we're hearing around the Pro model


this year is the upgrade to the camera

that they're doing around the aperture.


You may be asking, like I did,

what that means.


It's around controlling the lighting


as if you were

a professional photographer,


as they can do with some of the top end

professional cameras.


Now, is this going to be essential

for the everyday user?


Perhaps not.


We've seen cameras

getting better and better,


especially with the zoom

now that you can do on the Pro models.


But with this,

if you really are a keen photographer,


it can really unlock your next level

and you can use your phone.


Given that we expecting prices to go up,

you will in theory


be getting more bang for your buck,


especially if you're a very keen


photographer with what you can do

in terms of using the latest pro models.


So rumors say so

I might actually be making some technical


changes to the camera, which is different

than what they've done before.


They are deciding to improve

the variable aperture of the camera,


which for anyone who knows

what a variable aperture is,


I imagine is going to be really cool

for the rest of us.


I don't really hear that

they're doing the kind of things


that Samsung were doing,

which is increasing the sensor size.


So what are you doing there?


I've heard that they're also going

to be improving the battery size


and performance of the 18 Pro and Pro Max,

which means that the battery


is going to be better


and it's going to last longer,

which is actually quite useful for people


because it's really annoying

when your battery dies.


So doing it for the people.

Thanks, iPhone.


With all these great features, though,

it's still essential that the battery life


actually lasts

and that you can use your phone


throughout the whole day

without having to worry about charging it.


Now, last year with the 17 Pro Max,

the top end model, we did


see all real steps up in battery life,

and these were very well


received across the industry

and by consumers.


The rumors we're hearing this year

is that Apple are putting their energy


into making this even better,

and that with the the new upcoming Pro


Max, the rumors are

we could see even up to 5500 milliamps


in terms of what the battery can do,

which is another step up.


And it means that even though you've


got all these exciting features,

the battery should be able to handle it,


and you should be able to use your phone

throughout the day,


especially when it first comes out,

without having to worry


about taking power banks and chargers

with you everywhere you go.


With all this excitement,

though, there is a caveat around pricing.


Now we know that the memory chips

that goes into phones


these days are in short supply.


It's called Ram.


There's rumors around Ramadan and all of

that kind of thing, but it is a real


it is a real issue in terms of supply

for making new smartphones.


We've seen Samsung's prices go up,


and we are expecting the iPhones

to go up in line with that.


We have heard,


and this is probably going to happen,

that the phones are going to go up by 200


to 300 pounds a year,

which is pretty standard


when we're looking at the history

of these models this time around.


Apparently it's because

the cost of memory chips have gone up.


What that could mean, though,

is that if you've got a super old iPhone


and you're looking to upgrade it

but don't need all the latest tech,


there could be some really great deals

out there around refurbished phones


that maybe 2 or 3 generations old for you,

that still carry


way more power and better battery life

than what you've traditionally been using.


So all in all, like


the iPhone is looking like, as always,

a pretty expensive phone.


If you really want to go for that phone,

that's great.


But if you're thinking I want a new phone,

but I don't want to pay that for that,


you could look at refurb older models,

all of which


the prices will tend to probably go down

at some point after the launch.


To find out more about the upcoming iPhone

and see the latest deals come to


Uswitch.

Our mobiles experts break down some of the most common iPhone 18 rumours that we've been hearing.

Will we finally get a foldable iPhone? How much will the new phones cost? And what actually is a variable aperture lens?

Watch the video above to learn more.

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