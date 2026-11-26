Our best iPhone Black Friday deals in 2026
If you’re hoping for a Black Friday deal on an iPhone, you’ll usually find that the best deals are reserved for older models. The new iPhones rarely drop much just weeks after their launch, but you can still obviously get premium quality with year-old models.
Still, the prices do drop, even for new models, so now is a great time to find a new one. Networks cut not only their monthly prices, but upfront fees often see a discount, too. They also boost data and improve perks like cinema vouchers or money off high street food and drink.
Looking for a new iPhone? You’re in the right place. We’ve got the best deals for the newest model, the best value deal and a bargain on the cheapest new model, so you can make a saving whatever your needs. Check out our pick of the best deals, or browse all the iPhone Black Friday deals with the link below.
Pick 1 – Best iPhone of the year
If you want a new iPhone, the smart money lies with the iPhone 18 Pro. It’s the sweet spot between the older models and the bigger, pricier iPhone 18 Pro Max. As such, it gives you the best features of the Pro Max but without the price tag.
This deal gives you a wealth of data for a modest monthly fee and an upfront cost that’s a fraction of what you’d pay by buying the handset outright. It’s still not exactly cheap, but then new iPhones never are. And if you do want to step up to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, iD Mobile also offers the same data allowance for a smaller upfront fee and for only a few pounds more per month.
Want more options? Check out our iPhone 18 Pro deals and iPhone 18 Pro Max deals.
Pick 2 – The stepdown star
With the iPhone range, the minute you step down a model or two, the savings really add up. The iPhone 17 might have come out last year, but it’s still the latest iteration of the standard model iPhone (the iPhone 18 isn’t due until next year), and it has a lot of what makes the iPhone 18 Pro so compelling but at a much lower price.
It still offers a killer camera, a fast processor, unbeatable iOS software, and Siri AI. This deal gives you all that and more, plus a tonne of data for a modest upfront and monthly fee via Affordable Mobiles.
The outgoing flagship is where the Black Friday money goes furthest, and this data offering helps make this the strongest iPhone 17 deal around. But if it’s too dear for you, you can nab the same phone via Fonehouse for the same monthly fee but with less to pay upfront – but that deal gives you a lot less data.
See all our iPhone 17 deals, iPhone 17 Pro deals and iPhone 17 Pro Max deals.
Pick 3 – Value without compromise
If you want a cheap iPhone, you might be tempted by an iPhone 16 model – but wait. You might be better off with the iPhone 17e. For roughly the same effective monthly cost (taking into account the upfront fee), you could get the iPhone 17e, which has more base storage and a faster processor.
And because it’s a newer model, it will be supported by Apple for longer with updates for both security and software. This deal gives you a decent amount of data, too. Because saving money doesn’t have to mean compromising.
Still set on the iPhone 16? Check out all of the iPhone 16 deals, iPhone 16e deals, iPhone 16 Pro deals, iPhone 16 Pro Max deals and iPhone 16 Plus deals.
Save more money with a refurbished iPhone
Another way to save money this Black Friday is with a refurbished iPhone. Buying a refurbished flagship iPhone that’s just one or two generations old could cost you less than a current mid-range model. And if you’re prepared to go older still, the quality doesn’t change much but the savings soon stack up.
Our refurbished iPhones have been fully restored to a graded condition, which is made clear to you before you buy. They’re fully tested and come with a warranty, to give you peace of mind that they’ll work like new.
But don’t hang around. Black Friday refurbished iPhone stock moves fast, with models selling out rather than seeing numerous discounts. There might be only a very limited number of a certain iPhone in the condition you’re looking for, so if you see a good deal, you’d better act fast.
See our best refurbished iPhone deals
Browse and compare refurbished iPhones today and get premium Apple tech for less.