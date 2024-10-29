Honor 200 Pro Review

Honor 200 Pro pros and cons
Premium pearlescent back and aluminium body.
High-resolution AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
Robust daily performance.
No 3.5mm headphone jack.
Bulkier design, unique aesthetic not for everyone.
Design and specifications
The Honor 200 Pro looks and feels premium, thanks to its curved glass back and sturdy aluminium frame.
Whilst firmly a tier below the Chinese manufacturer's 'Magic' range of flagship devices, this numbered Honor effort is still going all out to try and deliver a striking smartphone experience.
Weighing a shade under 200g and measuring 8.9mm thick, it’s designed to be solid yet comfortable in the hand. While some may find it on the heavier side, the weight is evenly balanced through the phone - great for photography, as well as general handling of the device.
Available in a trio of arresting colours - Midnight Black, Ocean Cyan, and Moonlight White (which we had in for review), the 200 Pro's slick colourways evoke an air of refinement and sophistication.
On that note, the glass rear of the device is covered in swirls which are said to be a 'coastline design' inspired by nature, making the white variant shimmer almost like a pearl in direct sunlight. Certainly a unique and eye-catching design, but perhaps an acquired taste for some, and definitely not the easiest to catch in photos!
A noteworthy omission, however, is the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack—a feature many flagship devices are shedding, and so is not entirely unexpected to have it absent here.
Instead, the Honor 200 Pro offers Bluetooth and USB-C options for audio, with built-in stereo speakers that perform well in most settings but may struggle in louder environments.
The in-display fingerprint sensor integrates smoothly into the design, offering quick and secure access without disrupting the phone’s sleek aesthetic.
Another plus point for the 200 Pro is an IP65 resistance rating for both dust and water resistance, meaning durability is less of an issue for this bargain device.
Display and audio quality
The 6.78-inch OLED display is one of the standout features, boasting a resolution of 2700 x 1224 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.
This combination results in vibrant colours, deep blacks, and impressively smooth animations, enhancing everything from browsing to gaming. Additionally, the 4,000-nit peak brightness makes the display easily viewable even in direct sunlight, ideal for outdoor use.
The Honor 200 Pro retains a curved display - definitely a little behind the trend as many manufacturers have opted for flatter screens - a matter of taste more than anything, but it retains the slender aesthetic and phantom touches remained relatively rare during our testing.
The display also continues to impress when it comes to an array of features designed to promote healthy device use, from a frankly remarkable 3840Hz dimming display, which for those sensitive to device fresh rates comes as a godsend.
AI pops up here too, tailoring the colour temperature and brightness to enable binge viewing into the night, but without messing up your sleep patterns due to 'Circadian Night Display'.
As for the Honor 200 Pro's audio credentials, the dual stereo speakers deliver clear sound quality, yet the absence of a headphone jack may disappoint those who prefer wired audio options.
Those relying on Bluetooth or USB-C headphones can still expect solid audio performance, albeit with minor limitations in sound fidelity compared to devices that retain a physical headphone jack.
Camera performance
This is one area where the Honor 200 Pro shines, boasting a triple-camera system on the rear including:
- 50-megapixel portrait main camera with 1/1.3-inch ultra large sensor and optical image stablisation
- 50-megapixel telephoto lens in association with Sony, with 2.5x optical and 50x digital zoom, also with OIS
- 12-megapixel lens pulling double duty as both a 112-degree wide-angle and 2.5cm ultra-short focus macro lens
whilst the front-facing effort also impresses, as a
- 50-megapixel portrait selfie camera with f/2,1 aperture and selfie lighting AI algorithm
So more than a mouthful, but how do they perform in real life scenarios?
The main camera is a reliable performer, producing sharp images with vibrant colours and solid dynamic range under good lighting. The ultrawide lens maintains quality across wider scenes, which is especially useful for landscapes or group shots. The telephoto lens offers good optical zoom for distant subjects, although images may soften when pushing beyond 5x digital zoom.
Naturally, AI bolsters the feature-set here, with a suite of options courtesy of the 'Portrait Engine', tuned to get the best out of facial photos.
Custom lighting effects - created in association with legendary portrait photography house Studio Harcourt - add detail and texture to shots, elevating them to near-professional levels.
These extend to both photos taken on the impressive 50-megapixel selfie camera, as well as those taken after dark with Night Portrait Mode retaining colour and clarity in low-light conditions.
For video, the Honor 200 Pro impresses with 8K video recording at 30fps.
Stabilisation is reliable, ensuring smoother video even when on the move. The phone also includes various creative modes such as slow-motion and time-lapse for versatility in shooting. In low light, while the camera performs decently, it may not match the clarity or brightness of high-end competitors.
Performance and software
The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset powers the Honor 200 Pro, offering solid performance for most tasks, from multitasking to gaming.
Paired with 12GB of RAM, the device supports efficient app switching and runs smoothly, though it may fall slightly short of higher-end models with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
The Adreno 735 GPU handles graphics-intensive applications, ensuring smooth gaming performance and immersive visuals.
Running Honor's own MagicOS 8.0 on top of Android 14, the phone offers a customisable interface with added features like 'Magic Portal', which offers easy cross-device content sharing and 'Magic Text' for the ability to lift copy directly from images.
Features like Air Gestures went from gimmicky to great when using the phone without touching the screen when watching content during the washing up, while Magic Capsule brings key media controls to the surface in an instant.
Gesture navigation, app cloning, and performance optimisation options further enhance usability.
On the whole, MagicOS 8.0 remains functional and user-friendly, although it is definitely a curated user experience over stock Android, with a few key differences that come with their own learning curve.
Battery life and charging
A 5,200mAh battery powers the Honor 200 Pro, comfortably lasting a day and a half for average use. The phone supports 100W wired fast charging, reaching a full charge in about 40 minutes, while 66W wireless charging provides added convenience for those preferring cable-free charging setups.
With such rapid charging speeds, users can quickly top up during busy days, and reverse wireless charging allows the Honor 200 Pro to charge other devices such as earbuds and even other mobiles.
Although the battery life may fall slightly short under extensive use, the multitude of charging options more than makes up for it, ensuring the device stays powered throughout the day.
Honor 200 Pro UK pricing
Initially launching in the Summer of 2024 at a price £799, the Honor 200 Pro’s price has since dropped to £549.99 as of October 2024.
Add to that a bevy of discounts and vouchers, and you can score this device for less than £500 directly from Honor's website, complete with a 100W power adapter worth £49.99.
This makes it one of the most affordable flagship devices on the market, especially given its high-end photography credentials. The phone is also available on contract through various carriers starting from just £22.99 per month.
These meaningful price cuts only serve to underline the Honor 200 Pro in the value stakes, giving the likes of Samsung's A-series handsets - and even their recently released S24 FE - a run for their money.
Verdict
The Honor 200 Pro offers a compelling blend of premium design, high-quality display, versatile camera capabilities, and solid performance at an all-important approachable price tag.
While its lack of water resistance certifications and headphone jack may be drawbacks for some users, the overall package—enhanced by recent price cuts—makes it an attractive option for those seeking flagship features without paying top-tier prices.
At £499.99, the Honor 200 Pro is an excellent choice for users who want a near-flagship experience on a budget. Its combination of style, functionality, and user-friendly features ensures it stands out as a strong contender in the competitive smartphone market.