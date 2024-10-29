Honor 200 Pro Review

Design and specifications

The Honor 200 Pro looks and feels premium, thanks to its curved glass back and sturdy aluminium frame.

Whilst firmly a tier below the Chinese manufacturer's 'Magic' range of flagship devices, this numbered Honor effort is still going all out to try and deliver a striking smartphone experience.

Weighing a shade under 200g and measuring 8.9mm thick, it’s designed to be solid yet comfortable in the hand. While some may find it on the heavier side, the weight is evenly balanced through the phone - great for photography, as well as general handling of the device.

Available in a trio of arresting colours - Midnight Black, Ocean Cyan, and Moonlight White (which we had in for review), the 200 Pro's slick colourways evoke an air of refinement and sophistication.

On that note, the glass rear of the device is covered in swirls which are said to be a 'coastline design' inspired by nature, making the white variant shimmer almost like a pearl in direct sunlight. Certainly a unique and eye-catching design, but perhaps an acquired taste for some, and definitely not the easiest to catch in photos!

A noteworthy omission, however, is the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack—a feature many flagship devices are shedding, and so is not entirely unexpected to have it absent here.

Instead, the Honor 200 Pro offers Bluetooth and USB-C options for audio, with built-in stereo speakers that perform well in most settings but may struggle in louder environments​.

The in-display fingerprint sensor integrates smoothly into the design, offering quick and secure access without disrupting the phone’s sleek aesthetic.

Another plus point for the 200 Pro is an IP65 resistance rating for both dust and water resistance, meaning durability is less of an issue for this bargain device.