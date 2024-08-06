Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review

The 6.3-inch cover screen is 2376 x 968 pixels, with fully adaptive refresh rates from 1hz to 120hz. This ensures the cover screen is nice for web browsing, email, and TikTok scrolling. It's okay for texts and messaging, though if you use it for longer messages, don’t be surprised if you find the keyboard cramped compared to the unfolded screen. For perspective, the screen is probably narrower than my iPhone 13 Pro by around half an inch.

What should draw you into this phone is the inner 7.6-inch 2160 x 1856 pixel screen, with a thin, flat bezel. The screen is incredibly fun to use, especially for activities like taking photos and video calling. Video calling is also made all the easier by Fold 6’s bright screen (2,600 nits), which is still clearly visible even in the midday sun.

Samsung has clearly put some work into minimising the crease in the phone. A crease is usually the payoff with having a foldable phone, but in this edition, it is less noticeable than on previous tablet foldable phones. Don't get me wrong; you can still feel and see the crease if you look at it from an angle, but Samsung has done solid work reducing it so that it's getting closer to being unnoticeable and not impacting screen use.

Visually, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a lovely, colourful, and contrast-rich tablet-like display, which is perfect for a host of tasks. This device is built to allow you to watch engaging content and show off videos you have found on platforms such as YouTube or Instagram to your mates.

I enjoyed watching Netflix videos on it, and it would be a great way to watch content on long journeys or even flights. It's also great for browsing websites and reading long articles, which is perfect for me as someone who likes to keep on top of the news.

In Flex mode, which Samsung refers to when you fold the screen at a 90-degree angle and place the Galaxy Z Fold on a flat surface, the display is great for watching videos and video calls. However, I found typing on it to be tricky, so I would stick to using the cover screen or the unfolded screen for this.

A really cool feature that I’ll never not be amazed by is running two apps side by side. Android’s multitasking feature was extremely helpful while video-calling a friend and researching what restaurant we wanted to go to that weekend.

However, I wish it was better suited for work calls. The partially unfolded setup lends itself to hands-free video calls, which is nice. But the inner selfie camera is only positioned about halfway up the left side of the screen. It’s an unprofessional and deeply unflattering angle that makes it difficult to feel part of the meeting. Plus, the narrow dimensions of the screen make for a cramped experience when folded like that.

It is also worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is perfect for an S Pen, especially for making the most of the new Samsung AI features that I will touch on later. Unfortunately, the S Pen isn’t the same as the S24 series, and it doesn’t come with the phone like it does with the S24 Ultra, which is frustrating given the Fold 6’s already very high price point. If you want the S Pen Fold Edition, at the time of writing you can find it on the Samsung website for an additional £54.00 and £89.00 if you want to add the case as well.

I saw what the Fold's double array speakers were capable of by playing the Gladiator 2 trailer, which I would recommend watching if you haven’t already.

The action-packed video, which mixed Paul Mescal's fight scenes with the well-known song ‘No Church in the Wild,’ had a surprising amount of detail and sharpness from the built-in speakers. Maybe there could have been more bass (as is the case with most smartphone speakers), but the sound certainly did enough to keep me engaged throughout, and overall, it definitely was an immersive experience.