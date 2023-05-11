Motorola Razr 2022 review

Pros Foldable design with minimal crease

Vibrant display with high refresh rate

Good battery life and fast charging

Rich user experience with useful features

Sleek and elegant design Cons

Mid-range camera performance

No headphone jack, wireless charging or water resistance

Limited update support

Occasional performance stutters

The Motorola Razr 2022 is the third-generation foldable phone from the company that aims to revive the iconic clamshell design of the original Razr. It offers significant improvements over its predecessors in terms of design, display, performance, battery life and camera, but it also faces stiff (yet flexible) competition from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Is it worth flipping for? Here’s our review. Display The Motorola Razr 2022 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ pOLED display that folds inwards along a horizontal axis. The display is covered by UTG (ultra-thin glass) that makes it more durable and scratch-resistant than plastic. It also has a barely noticeable crease thanks to the teardrop zero-gap folding mechanism that minimises the gap between the two halves of the screen when closed. The display supports HDR10+, DCI-P3 and 10-bit colour, which means it can deliver rich and vibrant colours with high contrast and dynamic range. It also has a 144Hz peak refresh rate that makes scrolling and gaming smooth and responsive. The display is notch-free and has thin bezels, giving it a modern and immersive look. The Motorola Razr 2022 also has a 1.9-inch OLED external display that shows notifications, time, battery status and other useful information when the phone is closed. You can also use it to take selfies, control music playback, access shortcuts and more.

Form factor The Motorola Razr 2022 has a sleek and elegant design that pays homage to the original Razr, while also incorporating some modern elements. It has a metal frame and a glass back that feels premium and sturdy in the hand. It has a fingerprint scanner on the back and a USB-C port on the bottom. It lacks a headphone jack, wireless charging and water resistance, which are some drawbacks compared to rivals. The Motorola Razr 2022 is larger than its predecessors, measuring 169 x 72 x 7.9mm when unfolded and 94 x 72 x 16mm when folded. It weighs 192g, which is slightly heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (183g) but lighter than the Oppo Find N2 Flip (205g). The size and weight make it comfortable to hold and use with one hand when unfolded, and easy to slip into a pocket or purse when folded. The Motorola Razr 2022 has a hinge that allows it to fold smoothly and securely. The hinge is durable and can withstand up to 200,000 folds, according to Motorola. The hinge also has a clever feature called Flex Mode that lets you use the phone in different angles, such as half-open for video calls or watching videos.