Oppo Find X5 Pro review

The Find series has always been popular for its tech innovation and premium specs. Well, X5 Pro is the best that Oppo has to offer in 2022, delivering almost everything we’d expect in a modern flagship smartphone.

So let’s unfold everything there is to know about the X5 Pro.

Design

With more of an asymmetrical look, the Find X5 Pro has a beautiful microcrystalline ceramic design and according to Oppo, it took 168 hours to make its design.

It has a now-iconic curved unibody that looks sleek and futuristic and on top, there’s a smooth raised section, leading to more of a mound than a bump for the camera.

While many take design cues from the leaders in Samsung and Apple, Oppo’s approach is somewhat refreshing, resulting in a striking, minimalist effort.

When we talk about colour options things get even more exciting, with ceramic black, white and blue variants.

Overall, the design is one of the best we’ve seen in 2022 - it will certainly remain relevant for quite some time.

Display

If there’s one thing that Find X5 Pro is to be lauded for, it’s the display. Coming up with a WQHD+ resolution, it features a 6.7-inch panel with a wildly impressive 1,300 nits peak brightness, making for a razor sharp and vivid display.

Well, to make things even spicier, it also comes with a rapidly responsive 120Hz touch rate, as well as HDR10+ support for content consumption.

All this means the X5 Pro is a device with a display to die for. Clever battery management also comes in the form of dynamically switching refresh rates in order to save juice. As well as the phone’s default – but adjustable - resolution being lower than the maximum (1080 vs 1440 pixels) out of the box.

The display also houses an in-display fingerprint scanner which works great.

The phone is also IP68 certified, meaning there’s no need to fear a little dirt or water given its official resistance to both.

Other than that, the phone comes with a decent stereo speaker set-up, resulting in an overall weight of 218 grams. A tad on the heavier side, but a clear indication of the premium materials utilised throughout.

Camera

Things get very interesting when we talk about the camera department.

Firstly, renowned camera maker Hasselblad has a partnership - as it does with Oppo’s sister brand OnePlus - and since both are from the same parent company, the Find X5 Pro is using the same tech here.

Secondly, the 50MP primary camera is nothing short of incredible! Coupled with Hasselblad’s processing, the colour reproduction is vivid and beautiful, capturing images with depth and clarity that are close to unrivalled.

The second camera is an ultra-wide 50MP effort which almost stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the primary lens when it comes to snapping moments.

Lastly in the camera array, we have a 13MP telephoto lens, which is not the best we’ve seen but remains more than capable as a welcome inclusion.

Flipping the phone over, you get a 32MP ultrasharp camera.

And when we talk about the video performance, this bad boy can shoot up to 60fps with 4K video which is a relative smartphone rarity even in today’s world.

All in all, the Hasselblad camera does err a little towards oversaturation, especially when it comes to brown, green, and blue.

You shouldn’t expect the accurate colors but if you’re looking for photos that will pop, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is an amazing phone for both social media images and capturing the moments that matter.

When it comes to night photography, you wouldn’t be disappointed with the X5 Pro. Even though it is not on par with something like the Galaxy 22 Ultra, night mode here gives champs like Google’s Pixel 6 Pro and even the former heavyweight in the Huawei P50 Pro a run for their money.

Performance

The pace of the smartphone market is such that Oppo’s Find X5 Pro has a great processor, albeit one which has already been superseded.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 remains an incredibly capable affair, but with the release of 8+ Gen 1, you might not find it as bleeding edge compared to its launch just a few months ago.

The phone comes with 8GB of RAM, stretching all the way to 12GB – still incredibly powerful for your multitasking mobile needs is still very good for phones. Ample storage and swift and responsive memory will also see gamers happy using the Find X5 Pro.

Here’s where things do get a little interesting, with Oppo deciding against flexing the full might of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, in order to preserve battery life.

Now, you might not see a lot of day-to-day performance, but just like OnePlus phones, if you want to utilise the chip’s full power, you will have to enable the high-performance mode from the device’s core settings menu.

In the benchmarking stakes, the Find X5 Pro is far from a slouch, outperforming titans like Samsung’s 2022 flagship in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, amongst other capable competitors.

Storage is a familiar smartphone story, as the X5 Pro comes with two options - 256GB and 512GB - and no support for expandable memory…a price to pay for attractive aesthetics and packed innards.

One bone of contention is the operating system - Oppo’s Color OS – but this iteration, built on the back of Android 12, marks real progress.

Gone are the childish animations and accents, replaced with an understated and luxurious smartphone experience, replete with tweaks, customisations and tailoring options to make the phone feel entirely one’s own.

Everything from the task menu to the colour palette can be adjusted, and feels like a cohesive whole.

Yes, there are a number of proprietary apps and app stores of questionable value when bumped up alongside the household brands, but all in all Color OS is more hits than misses. It remains infinitely more flexible than even Apple’s latest efforts when it comes to personalisation.

Battery Life

Being a phone with a massive 5,000mAh battery, the Find X5 Pro doesn’t disappoint.

A full day’s heavy use is a breeze, with between 6 and 8 hours of screen time being the norm.

If you’re going heavy with gaming, you will still enjoy a healthy battery life, but the Find X5 Pro doubles up as a great media consumption device.

You can easily go over 10 hours of watching your favourite Netflix shows, and coupled up with the crisp display, the experience is impressive.

Moreover, the phone comes with 80 watts of SuperVOOC wired charging, 50-watt AirVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging – so there’s no shortage of options upon needing to top up.

Verdict

All in all, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is the most balanced phone we’ve seen in a while – handling everything from productivity to power and everything in-between – all displayed through its arresting screen.

Pair that with a camera on par with the industry’s finest, and Oppo stands stall with its flagship effort in the top tier of smartphones for 2022.

So if you want one of the most premium smartphone experiences, regardless of operating system, Oppo’s Find X5 Pro should be a natural consideration.