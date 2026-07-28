Motorola Razr Fold pros and cons Bright, fluid displays with up to 165Hz refresh rates.

Class-leading 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Strong camera capabilities via triple 50-megapixel camera setup.

Moto Pen Ultra stylus included. Massive rear camera bump.

Heavier than foldable competition at 243g.

Curved cover screen can introduce distracting reflections.

The RAZR Fold is Motorola's refined vision of a foldable phone, applying its skills to that more traditional form factor. Gorgeous displays and a whopping camera also add a whole lot of heft, but this doesn't detract from it being a sterling addition to the flock of foldables available today. How does that translate to real-world practicality, and can it compete with both established and new giants of the category? Read our full Motorola Razr Fold review to find out.



Design and specifications



Motorola’s continued presence in the phone space is welcome, with the Razr Fold proving that catering to all segments does not mean they are unable to swing for the flagship fences. Despite the category existing for close to a decade, this is the first book-style foldable phone from Motorola. The Razr Fold comes out of the gate with confidence, boasting all of the hallmarks of the manufacturer’s meticulous attention to detail and attractive aesthetics. Carrying over the Pantone-branded hues and textured finishes of its top-flight siblings, the Razr Fold makes a strong statement with rounded edges and an inviting, tactile back, arriving in either Lily White or a Blackened Blue finish. Not ones to miss commemorating their landmark sponsorship of the World Cup, Motorola also offers a limited edition model slathered in a leather-inspired material and accented with 24-carat gold-plated Motorola and FIFA logos. We have, however, been graced with the subtler Blackened Blue for review. Having roundly shown the competition how clamshells are done with their numbered Razr and Ultra range, the Fold merges into current smartphone traffic perfectly in terms of look and feel. All of the earlier worries around fragility for the segment are put to bed with fantastic build quality, featuring a sturdy matte colour-matched hinge that opens smoothly and stays rigid at numerous angles for tent and laptop modes, with dedicated software features to take advantage of both. It is also very durable, boasting IP48 and IP49 ratings that equate to protection against significant water exposure and larger particles. Like many foldables, it does stop short of formal protection against fine debris like sand due to those more sensitive inner screens. It is certainly not a shrinking violet with a robustness that lends confidence, but it also lends weight.

At 243g, the Razr Fold really does tip the scales in a segment where comparable competition has eagerly shed pounds. Honor’s Magic V6 weighs just 224g, and Samsung’s fresh Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra is a scant 215g. It is tougher to notice those grams unless tinkering with each device in turn, but given the form factor’s inherent nature, it is a little bulky in the pocket or purse.

In an effort to showcase true imaging prowess in a foldable, Motorola has bundled the backside with three burgeoning lenses, resulting in a substantial camera plateau protruding into the top-left corner of the device’s rear. This is undoubtedly where much of the Razr Fold’s weight comes from, as well as a whopping 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. Given that Oppo’s Find N6 manages to match its battery specs in a device weighing just 225g, the likelihood of the camera credentials adding the extra bulk is high, but it delivers in spades. In practice, this camera ridge makes the phone more than a little top-heavy to hold, despite best design efforts to keep its protrusion as gradual as possible as opposed to lenses poking out of the frame. If you receive a call while the phone is resting on a hard desk, the hardcore haptics will practically walk the device across the surface. However, the more common 21:9 aspect ratio makes it somewhat easier to manage one-handed than wider, boxier rivals. Unfolded, it measures a remarkably slim 4.5mm, and the contoured frame actually makes it one of the more comfortable foldables to hold during long sessions. Dimensions are 160mm x 73.6mm x 9.89mm, so you are really getting that familiar foldable feel from Motorola’s latest. Interestingly, the rounded nature of the Razr Fold extends to the cover display, bringing a waterfall design where the glass itself curves slightly over the edges. While this certainly looks sleek, it is prone to catching more reflections than a flat panel would, as well as lending an occasional impreciseness when navigating in the margins of the display due to slender - yet substantial - outer bezels.

USB-C charging reminds you just how ridiculously thin the device is, with the cable’s plastic outer casing fatter than the device itself when open. Three equally ridiculously thin buttons on the right side act as power and volume rockers accordingly, with a surprisingly responsive and accurate fingerprint sensor built into the former. Another novelty is a button on the left side lending one-touch access to Moto AI functionality, powered by Perplexity. It is a welcome shortcut, but between the size and presence of the button on the opposite side, it is easy to forget. In summary, the Razr Fold is an attractive and capable device fettered with Motorola’s design perks and quirks, which more than holds its own against competition that has had multiple years of iteration to reach peak foldable.

Display and audio



The Razr Fold’s 8.09-inch inner LTPO pOLED display immediately wows with a pin-sharp 2K resolution of 2484 x 2232 (at 413 PPI) and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate which puts it at the top of the table. It is also a markedly brighter display than most, hitting a peak of 6,200 nits in direct sunlight, conquering the lack of an anti-reflective coating through sheer brute force. With specs more than double that of some rivals (Oppo’s Find N6 pales in comparison with a 2,500-nit inner screen), it is another proof point that Motorola’s Razr Fold is more than an also-ran in the foldables race. Another smart reason for such a bright display is to counter the crease. Whilst the Razr Fold’s recess is somewhat pronounced when the screen is off, it is a bit less visible during regular viewing due to the colour depth and accuracy of the screen. Turning the device through 90 degrees to make the most of the stereo sound also solves the crease issue when watching a movie, as rather than being distracted by seeing it in the borders above and below the image when the gap between the screens is vertical, the content is entirely obscuring it when the crease is positioned horizontally in the centre of the screen (see Spiderman shots below). The indentation is also a little noticeable to the touch, but visually barely there unless viewed at an angle.

Note-takers and stylus fans are eating well with the Fold, as the Moto Pen Ultra accessory is included with the device - packed right in the box. Dedicated functionality includes sketching, writing and annotations, with the stylus having a precision nib and Bluetooth connectivity to keep attached to the phone. The inner display is the perfect place to leverage creativity and boosts the device to professional levels. It is a capable digital pen - capable of interacting with either screen on the Fold - and a welcome addition given the tide has turned in terms of support from rival manufacturers. It is important to note that the Pen Ultra needs to be stored in a separate, cigar-sized charging case. For a device designed to be so pocketable and slim, the necessity of carrying a bulky secondary case does undercuts the core design philosophy somewhat... It may not stow away like an S Pen nestled in the body of the S26 Ultra, but the Moto Pen delivers all the remote functionality - camera clicker, air gestures, fine handwriting recognition - that Samsung's effort lost in the process.

The 6.56-inch cover display is no slouch either, with a resolution of 2520 x 1080 and touting a speedy 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. In reality, this is limited to a select few games, with a trio of modes applicable to both displays which vary between up to 60Hz and 120Hz, tempering battery consumption accordingly. Corning’s brand-new Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 keeps it safe, and an equally eye-melting 6,000 nits of peak brightness is brought to bear on the front. It is a highly usable outer panel in and of itself, providing the perfect standard smartphone width for prolonged use without feeling cramped, although its waterfall edges can be an acquired taste at a time when flat screens are the standard. The look and feel of this decision is tempered somewhat on the darker models by bezels both blending into the colourway and providing a ledge for touchscreen accuracy. Audio quality is handled by Bose-backed - and Dolby Atmos-tuned - stereo speakers, thankfully symmetrical at the top and bottom of the frame. These get remarkably loud and provide a full-bodied soundstage for media consumption. The new Four Tet single ‘Human Voice’ is filled with tight bass and a razor-thin hi-hat, and the Razr Fold was more than able to capture both the beat and detail with zero rattle in the body of the phone and nary a hint of audio distortion.

Ultimately, the Razr Fold's pairing of phenomenally bright, fluid displays with such robust, immersive audio creates a portable media powerhouse. Whether gaming at a blistering 165Hz on the cover screen or unfolding the device for a cinematic movie night, Motorola has engineered an audiovisual treat that goes some way to justifying the premium price tag.

Camera capabilities



The Razr Fold is a more than capable cameraphone, featuring a triple 50-megapixel rear camera array alongside two dedicated front-facing sensors, delivering a technically ambitious imaging experience powered by Sony hardware. The main wide lens relies on a 1/1.28-inch 50-megapixel sensor with a fast f/1.6 aperture, capturing abundant natural light before software processing intervenes. It renders rich, highly saturated hues that define the traditional Motorola look. For creators preparing content for social media, these images often require dialling back the saturation in Lightroom Mobile to achieve a natural aesthetic. Whether trying to capture a gaggle of swans by the River Colne or Central London at sunset, the Razr Fold never failed to deliver crisp, detailed and accurate images. Shutter speed is lightning quick, and it was rare that an image did not live up to what I was trying to capture. Zoom shots at a Cornwall beach came out so clear that it simply looks like I walked closer to the house on the cliffside, however images of the ceremonial gun salute of Queen Camilla were challenging due to distance, and only became a little muddy when AI was trying to tidy things up at greater than a 60x zoom. Supporting the main camera is a second 50-megapixel lens, offering periscope telephoto functionality with a 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. Both the main wide and periscope telephoto lenses feature Optical Image Stabilisation, which explains why up to 8K video capture at 30fps with Dolby Vision remains remarkably steady during handheld movement. The camera array is completed by a 50-megapixel ultrawide and macro shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and an expansive 122.1-degree field of view.

In daily use, the telephoto lens produces natural-looking bokeh and strong detail in portrait shots. Colour balance can occasionally prove inconsistent depending on the scene. The AI processing frequently feels aggressive when attempting to over-brighten low-light indoor shots and zooming beyond a decent range, whereas it handles bright daylight scenes with far more natural restraint.

Beyond raw pixel counts and zoom range, the camera system leverages the unique form factor to serve up honest practical advantages. Using the outer display as a live viewfinder allows subjects to preview their portraits in real time, or enables sharp, high-resolution selfies taken directly with the main wide and ultrawide lenses rather than relying on the internal punch-hole sensor. Night Vision performance is similarly competent, pulling out shadow detail in low-light environments without rendering evening skies an unnatural shade of blue, provided you hold the handset steady during longer exposures.

The Razr Fold completely shatters expectations for foldable photography, delivering a capable and robust camera setup for all conditions. Anchored by that stunning 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor, it handles everything from cinematic portraiture to expansive landscapes with pro-grade clarity. Supported by Pantone Colour validation for true-to-life hues, this is a phenomenal camera system that genuinely rivals traditional flagships in many ways - a pleasant surprise!

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Performance and software



The Razr Fold is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform - not the Elite found in others - paired with a single configuration of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This provides the flagship-level speed one would expect from a modern foldable. While it may trail slightly behind rivals in benchmarks, it handles demanding gaming, professional multitasking and high-frame-rate content without issue. The choice to utilise the standard Gen 5 chip rather than the souped-up Elite variant appears to be a conscious compromise for thermal management, aiding the device's stellar battery life without sacrificing noticeable day-to-day speed. The software experience is a highlight, with Motorola’s Hello UX adding clean, foldable-friendly tweaks to Android 16 operating system - making excellent use of the both the front and expansive inner displays. One example is the 'tent' mode, where placing the locked device on a table when slightly open fires up a handy deck clock, and the gestures such as a flick of the wrist to jump to the camera and turning on the torch with a chopping motion are also present and correct. Thankfully a Moto Tips widget also intelligently showcases these novel features and functions regularly to onboard new converts with ease. Multitasking feels natural with the Razr Fold easily capable of running three apps simultaneously, either stacked or side-by-side, which feels intuitive and fast in equal measure. The device is also heavily infused with AI tools, including Perplexity embedded into Moto AI, Google's usual suite of Gemini features, and Microsoft’s Copilot, with the former triggered by a dedicated knurled physical button on the side of the frame. This button has proven its worth during busy editorial days, avoiding the trap of feeling like a mere gimmick. Using it to instantly pull up Perplexity for quick specification comparisons during meetings saves genuine time and keeps workflows uninterrupted.

When it comes to long-term support, Motorola seems to have finally stepped up to the plate. The Razr Fold reportedly comes with a guarantee of seven years of major Android OS upgrades, yet their site currently touts just four years of security upgrades, through to 2030. We'll enquire as to what the official line is, but at present it looks like they're finally giving their devices the long-term care and attention such an investment deserves.



Battery life and charging



Motorola has utilised the latest silicon-carbon battery tech to provide a massive 6,000mAh capacity. Once again, the Razr Fold is going toe-to-toe with the heavyweights in a tale of the tape. For media consumption, it shines brightly, managing nearly 40 hours of video playback on the outer screen, which is nearly 12 hours longer than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Even the expansive inner display yields over 26 hours of continuous video playback, a little more than we found but fairly close at 22.5 hours. Gaming and heavy web browsing will drain the battery slightly faster than expected compared to rivals, though the massive capacity easily compensates for this power draw, often lasting well over 43 hours on a single charge. When you do eventually run dry, the device supports rapid 80W wired charging via Motorola's proprietary TurboPower charger. This allows the phone to reach 25% in just 10 minutes and 65% in half an hour, significantly outpacing notoriously slow charing competitors like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It also features robust 50W wireless charging with a compatible Motorola accessory, alongside 5W reverse wireless charging to top up other devices in a tight spot.



Motorola Razr Fold UK pricing and availability



The Motorola Razr Fold is currently listed on the official Motorola UK storefront at a firmly flagship price of £1,799.99 for the sole 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model - definitely a major outlay, but par for the foldables course at present. A meaningful upside is that the Moto Pen Ultra is included in the box across all editions, as opposed to an early adopter incentive. Additionally, Motorola is offering an exceptional offer for those purchasing directly from their store, bundling free gifts of a Moto Watch and a pair of Moto Buds Loop worth £130 each, as well as a pair of Moto Tags adding another £60 of value. For those concerned about long-term foldable durability, Motorola also offers an optional one year of screen damage protection for just £1 at checkout, alongside more comprehensive Moto Care plans.

Final verdict

