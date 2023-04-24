Stunning display with high refresh rate
Powerful performance and 5G connectivity
Blazing fast wired charging
No wireless charging
No water resistance
No telephoto zoom
Occasional bugs and glitches
The OnePlus 11 5G is the latest flagship phone from the OnePlus that aims to offer premium features and performance at a competitive price.
It boasts a 6.7-inch display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a triple-camera setup with Hasselblad branding and 5G connectivity.
It also has a unique portrait mode that creates artistic photos. However, it also lacks some features such as wireless charging, water resistance and a telephoto zoom. Is it worth buying? Here's our review.
The OnePlus 11 5G has a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display that curves around the edges of the phone. It has a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels, which translates to a sharp 450 ppi density. It also supports HDR10+, DCI-P3 and 10-bit colour, which means it can display over a billion colours with high contrast and dynamic range.
It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate that makes everything silky smooth and fluid, whether you're scrolling through social media, playing games or watching videos. You can also adjust the refresh rate to 60Hz if you want to save battery life. The display has a hole-punch cut-out on the top left corner for the selfie camera, which is less intrusive than a notch.
The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which makes it resistant to scratches. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner that works fast and reliably. Overall, the display is one of the best features of the OnePlus 11 5G and it rivals the screens of other premium phones.
The OnePlus 11 5G has a sleek and premium design that feels solid and comfortable in the hand. It has a metal frame and a glass back that comes in two colours: Eternal Green and Onyx Black. The back has a matte finish that reduces fingerprints and smudges, but it also supports reverse wireless charging, which lets you charge other devices by placing them on the back of the phone.
The OnePlus 11 5G measures 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.5mm and weighs 205g. Its dimensions make it manageable to use with one hand, but you might need a firm dual grip for some tasks.
The OnePlus 11 5G has a USB-C port on the bottom, along with a speaker grille and a dual-SIM tray. It lacks a headphone jack, which might disappoint some users who prefer wired headphones. It also doesn’t have a microSD card slot, which means you can't expand the storage beyond the built-in 128GB or 256GB options.
The OnePlus 11 5G has an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance, which means it can survive some exposure to water but not submersion. This is a lower rating than most flagship phones, which have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
The OnePlus 11 5G boasts a triple-camera setup on the back. It consists of a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS and dual-LED flash, a 32MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and PDAF and a special portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The camera performance of the OnePlus 11 5G is good overall but with a couple of areas for improvement.
It can capture detailed and colourful photos in daylight with good exposure and dynamic range. However, challenges do rear their head when it comes to low-light conditions with noise, blur and loss of detail creeping in slightly.
The camera also lacks some features such as telephoto zoom beyond 2x, macro mode and night mode – features that are becoming more commonplace on its premier competitors.
The portrait camera creates artistic photos with different effects, such as black-and-white or infrared filters. It also uses AI to enhance facial features and expressions. The portrait mode works well in good lighting but not so well in dim lighting.
The OnePlus 11 5G also has a 16MP front-facing camera with an f/2.5 aperture that can take decent selfies with good skin tones, bokeh effect and beautification options.
The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is a flagship processor that can handle any task you throw at it. It also supports 5G connectivity, which means you can enjoy faster download and upload speeds on compatible networks.
It comes with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS4.0 storage, which are both fast and generous.
The device runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 14 on top, which is a clean and smooth user interface that offers some useful features and customisation options. You can choose between a dark or light theme, change the accent colour, adjust the icons and fonts, enable gestures and navigation buttons, and more. You can also access some handy shortcuts and tools by swiping from the left or right edge of the screen.
It also has some special features, such as Fnatic Mode, which boosts the gaming performance and blocks notifications. It also has Zen Mode, which limits your phone usage for a period of time, Reading Mode, which turns the screen into a grayscale e-reader and Screen Recorder, which lets you capture your screen activity and audio.
The OnePlus 11 5G has a 5,000mAh battery that can last for a full day of moderate to heavy use. It also supports Warp Charge 100W, which can charge the phone from 0% to 100% in just 20 minutes with the included charger. However, it does not support wireless charging, which is a feature that many flagship phones have.
The OnePlus 11 5G is a flagship phone that offers a lot of features and performance for a relatively low price when compared to its rivals.
It has a stunning display, a powerful processor, a Hasselblad-branded camera with portrait mode and fast wired charging.
However, it also has some drawbacks, such as no wireless charging, no water resistance and no telephoto zoom.
If you’re looking for a flagship phone that offers great value for money and don’t mind compromising slightly on some of the finer aspects, the OnePlus 11 5G is a splendid choice.
