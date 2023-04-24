The OnePlus 11 5G is the latest flagship phone from the OnePlus that aims to offer premium features and performance at a competitive price.

It boasts a 6.7-inch display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a triple-camera setup with Hasselblad branding and 5G connectivity.

It also has a unique portrait mode that creates artistic photos. However, it also lacks some features such as wireless charging, water resistance and a telephoto zoom. Is it worth buying? Here's our review.

Display

The OnePlus 11 5G has a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display that curves around the edges of the phone. It has a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels, which translates to a sharp 450 ppi density. It also supports HDR10+, DCI-P3 and 10-bit colour, which means it can display over a billion colours with high contrast and dynamic range.

It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate that makes everything silky smooth and fluid, whether you're scrolling through social media, playing games or watching videos. You can also adjust the refresh rate to 60Hz if you want to save battery life. The display has a hole-punch cut-out on the top left corner for the selfie camera, which is less intrusive than a notch.

The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which makes it resistant to scratches. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner that works fast and reliably. Overall, the display is one of the best features of the OnePlus 11 5G and it rivals the screens of other premium phones.

Design

The OnePlus 11 5G has a sleek and premium design that feels solid and comfortable in the hand. It has a metal frame and a glass back that comes in two colours: Eternal Green and Onyx Black. The back has a matte finish that reduces fingerprints and smudges, but it also supports reverse wireless charging, which lets you charge other devices by placing them on the back of the phone.

The OnePlus 11 5G measures 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.5mm and weighs 205g. Its dimensions make it manageable to use with one hand, but you might need a firm dual grip for some tasks.

The OnePlus 11 5G has a USB-C port on the bottom, along with a speaker grille and a dual-SIM tray. It lacks a headphone jack, which might disappoint some users who prefer wired headphones. It also doesn’t have a microSD card slot, which means you can't expand the storage beyond the built-in 128GB or 256GB options.

The OnePlus 11 5G has an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance, which means it can survive some exposure to water but not submersion. This is a lower rating than most flagship phones, which have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Camera