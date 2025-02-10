Samsung Galaxy S25+ 512GB Navy
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£42.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£9.00 upfront cost
£1057.26 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
- Free roaming up to 30GB
- Data rollover
£42.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£49.00 upfront cost
£1097.26 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£52.25 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£40.00 upfront cost
£1720.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
36 month contract
£57.53 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£40.00 upfront cost
£1910.08 total cost
Unlimited5G data
36 month contract
£34.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£219.00 upfront cost
£1075.26 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£115.75 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£40.00 upfront cost
£1445.50 total cost
Unlimited5G data
12 month contract
£131.58 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£40.00 upfront cost
£1635.46 total cost
Unlimited5G data
12 month contract
£36.25 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£40.00 upfront cost
£1336.00 total cost
150 GBof 5G data
36 month contract
£41.53 a monthuntil April 2025then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£40.00 upfront cost
£1526.08 total cost
150 GBof 5G data
36 month contract
£42.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£29.00 upfront cost
£1077.26 total cost
500 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.
Until 2024, many mobile networks have increased contract prices in line with inflation. Starting in January 2025, Ofcom will introduce a ban on inflation-linked price hikes for new contracts. Future price changes will need to be set and fully disclosed in pounds and pence.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 range features great specs, powerful cameras, and the brand's signature Galaxy AI integrated throughout. The S25 Plus offers a premium feel with a larger display and battery.
Integrated Galaxy AI features across apps
Powerful camera setup
Large ProScaler screen with 120Hz refresh rate
Larger 4900 mAh batter
Main camera only 50MP
Limited spec upgrades from previous model
The Samsung S25 Plus has the exact same camera setup as the standard-size S25. It features a 12MP ultra-wide camera with an f2.2 lens and 120˚ field of view; a 50 MP wide camera with an f1.8 lens, optical image stabilisation and an 85˚ field of view; and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, an f2.4 and 36˚ field of view.
There’s also a 12MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 lens and 80˚ field of view.
While these cameras are powerful and impressive, the biggest selling point is the power of Galaxy AI to help enhance photos and improve things like night photography and videography.
There aren’t many differences between the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus; the cameras, software, and processor are all the same in both models. The only real difference is the size. This, of course, means a larger screen for those who enjoy having more pixels when watching videos or using their smartphones to work. The S25 Plus has a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a variable 120Hz refresh rate, compared to the S25’s 6.2-inch display.
The other benefit of the larger handset is that there’s more room inside for a larger battery. The S25 Plus has a 4900 mAh battery compared to the S25’s 4000 mAh battery. While both will give you plenty of power to use your phone throughout the day, the extra charge on your S25 Plus means you can text and stream for even longer.
Uswitch currently has offers for all of the S25 series devices, so if you don’t need a larger screen (or even want one), you can get the S25 for a lower price. Or go all-in with the ultra-powerful S25 Ultra.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus costs £999 for 256GB of storage or £1,099 for 512GB of storage.
There are multiple contract options from many of the major UK providers in the deals table above, including Sky Mobile, Vodafone, iD Mobile, O2 and Three Mobile.
You should always choose a deal that best suits your needs. For example, Three Mobile and Vodafone have some great offers if you want unlimited data to satisfy all of your browsing needs.
“The new S25 series is an impressive combination of bleeding-edge hardware and AI smarts with what it takes - at least on paper - to deliver real, noticeable value at a range of price points.”