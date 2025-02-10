How good is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus camera?

The Samsung S25 Plus has the exact same camera setup as the standard-size S25. It features a 12MP ultra-wide camera with an f2.2 lens and 120˚ field of view; a 50 MP wide camera with an f1.8 lens, optical image stabilisation and an 85˚ field of view; and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, an f2.4 and 36˚ field of view.

There’s also a 12MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 lens and 80˚ field of view.

While these cameras are powerful and impressive, the biggest selling point is the power of Galaxy AI to help enhance photos and improve things like night photography and videography.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. S25 Plus: What's the difference?

There aren’t many differences between the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus; the cameras, software, and processor are all the same in both models. The only real difference is the size. This, of course, means a larger screen for those who enjoy having more pixels when watching videos or using their smartphones to work. The S25 Plus has a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a variable 120Hz refresh rate, compared to the S25’s 6.2-inch display.

The other benefit of the larger handset is that there’s more room inside for a larger battery. The S25 Plus has a 4900 mAh battery compared to the S25’s 4000 mAh battery. While both will give you plenty of power to use your phone throughout the day, the extra charge on your S25 Plus means you can text and stream for even longer.

Uswitch currently has offers for all of the S25 series devices, so if you don’t need a larger screen (or even want one), you can get the S25 for a lower price. Or go all-in with the ultra-powerful S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus prices

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus costs £999 for 256GB of storage or £1,099 for 512GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus contract options on Uswitch

There are multiple contract options from many of the major UK providers in the deals table above, including Sky Mobile, Vodafone, iD Mobile, O2 and Three Mobile.

You should always choose a deal that best suits your needs. For example, Three Mobile and Vodafone have some great offers if you want unlimited data to satisfy all of your browsing needs.