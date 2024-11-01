Samsung Galaxy S24+ 256GB Onyx Black
£39.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.
£936.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
- 2 months free insurance
£36.00 a month£45.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.
£909.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£36.00 a month£19.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.
£883.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£36.00 a month£29.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.
£893.00 total cost
200 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£31.00 a month£119.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.
£863.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£13.00 a month£499.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.
£811.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£45.00 a month£29.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (RPI) plus 3.9%.
£1109.00 total cost
350 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£32.00 a month£139.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.
£907.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£43.00 a month£29.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.
£1061.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£22.00 a month£349.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.
£877.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Please note: Mobile networks may increase monthly prices in line with the retail or consumer price index each year during the length of your contract. Please refer to individual network's terms and conditions before signing up.
The Galaxy S24 Plus has the same aesthetically pleasing triple camera arrangement as its previous Galaxy S23 and S22 handsets. Just like on the standard S24, the Plus includes a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.
Despite no upgrades to the camera hardware, there have been obvious improvements in its software and AI features, like its object remove/replace feature via the generative fill tool.
On top of the AI upgrades, the S24 Plus also has a shorter lens than the S23 Plus as well as a larger sensor and greater pixel configuration. The result is every snap you take will have a cleaner and crisper look.
Dubbed Galaxy’s ‘era of AI’, Samsung has collaborated with Qualcomm to provide new capabilities thanks to its brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which comes with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that allows AI processing right on the device.
New features include:
Live Translate: In an exciting addition for people who love to travel, Galaxy AI’s Live Translate feature allows to you speak on a call with another user who speaks in a different language, with surprisingly fast real-time translations. You won't have to wait for the other person to initiate communication in their language, followed by the phone translating it into yours.
Interpreter: Like Live Translate, Interpreter operates by providing real-time translations during live conversations. It presents a split-screen view, allowing individuals positioned at either end of the screen to view translations of each other's spoken words.
Chat Assist: Chat Assist means S24 Plus users can type messages and instantly change the tone of their text to something more casual or professional. Chat Assist also creates social media captions and translates messages in real time into 13 languages.
Circle to Search: Although it might not remain exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Circle to Search is an exciting collaboration with Google Search. It allows users to press the home button and use their fingers (or the S Pen on an S24 Ultra) to circle any object on-screen and get information on what is highlighted. You can use it in the middle of a YouTube video and get results at the bottom of the screen, without leaving the app.
Edit Suggestion: Another AI feature on the S24 Plus is a range of photo editing suggestions for every picture you take. Suggestions go from simple changes to contrast to more advanced selective edits to particular parts of the image to alter/remove elements like reflections and glare.
Pros:
Cons:
The most notable (and noticeable) perk that you only get with the S24 Ultra is the S Pen. If you already know and love the S Pen, you might already be using it daily to take notes, mark up documents, sketch new ideas and more.
The S24 has a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, falling behind the S24+’s 6.7-inches. The S24 Plus also makes the step up from FHD+ (Full High Definition) to QHD+ (Quad High Definition).
FHD has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, whereas QHD has 2560 x 1440 pixels, providing 1.77x more pixels than an FHD display, making it even better image quality. The S24 Ultra has a slightly improved 6.8-inch display in QHD+.
At 2,600 nits, all three S24 devices are the brightest a Samsung phone has ever been. S24 battery sizes reflect the differences in display size, brightness and resolution. S24 gives you a 4,000mAh battery; S24 Plus, a 4,900mAh battery; and S24 Ultra, a 5,000mAh battery.
The Ultra is the only phone of the series to include 5x optical Space Zoom ensuring high-quality content even in low light. The S24 and S24 Plus also impress with 50MP high-resolution photos and 30x Space Zoom.
All include Galaxy AI photo editing, which allows you to remove objects, adjust colours, and more, making it smart and simple.
One of the main upgrades for the S24 Plus lies in its expanding display size, increasing from the S22’s and S23’s 6.6 inches to 6.7 inches. The display has also evolved to incorporate a QHD+ panel with an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate and reduced bezels.
The S24 Plus also has a notable upgrade in the battery department. Rather than sticking with the previous 4370mAh for the Galaxy S22 Plus or the 4700mAh battery found in the S23 Plus, the S24 Plus now boasts a higher capacity with a 4900mAh battery under the hood.
The S24 Plus has included some nice upgrades to ensure every user has a great experience with the display.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has a QHD+ 6.7-inch display, with overall dimensions of 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm.
The screen includes a dynamic AMOLED 2X display featuring a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Plus boasts a brightness of 2,600 nits, a substantial improvement over the S23’s 1,205-nit peak brightness.
The Galaxy S24 Plus stands out with the most significant battery upgrade in this generation, rising from 4,700mAh to an impressive 4,900mAh, coming close to the capacity of the larger S24 Ultra 5000 mAh battery.
Historically, Samsung's mid-range flagship has consistently excelled in the battery life department. However, the S24 Plus now features a slightly larger 6.7-inch display and a Quad HD resolution. There is a chance that these upgrades may contribute to a marginally higher power consumption.
However, with a battery this size you should have no concerns about using the device throughout the whole day before the power runs out.
The Galaxy S24 Plus, is powered by the Exynos 2400, which makes the phone more than capable of handling tasks such as gaming, intensive video recording, and running multiple applications.
The Galaxy S24 Plus also boasts a vapour chamber that is 1.9 times larger than the S23 Plus, enhancing heat dissipation, according to Samsung.
All three Galaxy S24 models also come equipped with ray tracing support, which could make the Galaxy S24 Plus potentially stand out as one of the top gaming phones in 2024.
There are multiple contract options from many of the major UK providers in the deals table above including Sky Mobile, Vodafone, iD Mobile, O2 and Three Mobile.
You should always choose a deal that suits your needs the best. For example, Three Mobile and Vodafone have some great offers if you want unlimited data to exhaust all of your browsing needs.
Author: Archie Burkinshaw Last updated: 2 September 2024
Yes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus does support 5G.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has Fast charging and Fast wireless charging to make sure your phone is up and running again quickly.
No, the S24 is not waterproof. However, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has an IP68 water resistance rating, meaning the phone can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 metres (nearly five feet) of water for up to 30 minutes.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus supports a Nano SIM card and an eSIM. The phone also supports dual-SIM functionality, but you will have to use one physical SIM card and one eSIM.
The S24 Plus is available in four standard colours - Marble Gray, Onyx Black, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.
Samsung Philippines reserves three unique colours - Jade Green Sapphire Blue and Sandstone Orange as Online Exclusives.
Pricing for the Galaxy S24 Plus starts at £999 for the base configuration (8GB RAM / 256GB storage) and rises to £1,099 for the model with 8GB RAM / 512GB storage.
The Galaxy S24 Plus doesn't have a headphone jack. The device follows in the footsteps of other Samsung flagships since the Galaxy S20 launched in 2020. That means there is no 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Galaxy S24 Plus box includes a USB-C to USB-C cable, a SIM ejector tool, and a quick start guide in the box.
A complimentary travel adaptor is also included when you pre-order the device.
