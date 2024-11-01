Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus specifications

Display: 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X

Screen refresh rate: 120Hz

Peak brightness: 2600 nits

Processor: Exynos 2400

RAM: 12GB

Internal storage: 256GB, 512GB

Battery: 4900MAh

Cameras: Main camera 50 MP, Second camera 10 MP, Third camera 12 MP (ultra-wide), Front camera 12 MP

Back: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Frame: Aluminium

Colours: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Sandstone Orange, Jade Green

Everything you need to know about the camera of Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus?

The Galaxy S24 Plus has the same aesthetically pleasing triple camera arrangement as its previous Galaxy S23 and S22 handsets. Just like on the standard S24, the Plus includes a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.

Despite no upgrades to the camera hardware, there have been obvious improvements in its software and AI features, like its object remove/replace feature via the generative fill tool.

On top of the AI upgrades, the S24 Plus also has a shorter lens than the S23 Plus as well as a larger sensor and greater pixel configuration. The result is every snap you take will have a cleaner and crisper look.

What is the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus AI feature?

Dubbed Galaxy’s ‘era of AI’, Samsung has collaborated with Qualcomm to provide new capabilities thanks to its brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which comes with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that allows AI processing right on the device.

New features include:

Live Translate: In an exciting addition for people who love to travel, Galaxy AI’s Live Translate feature allows to you speak on a call with another user who speaks in a different language, with surprisingly fast real-time translations. You won't have to wait for the other person to initiate communication in their language, followed by the phone translating it into yours.

Interpreter: Like Live Translate, Interpreter operates by providing real-time translations during live conversations. It presents a split-screen view, allowing individuals positioned at either end of the screen to view translations of each other's spoken words.

Chat Assist: Chat Assist means S24 Plus users can type messages and instantly change the tone of their text to something more casual or professional. Chat Assist also creates social media captions and translates messages in real time into 13 languages.

Circle to Search: Although it might not remain exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Circle to Search is an exciting collaboration with Google Search. It allows users to press the home button and use their fingers (or the S Pen on an S24 Ultra) to circle any object on-screen and get information on what is highlighted. You can use it in the middle of a YouTube video and get results at the bottom of the screen, without leaving the app.

Edit Suggestion: Another AI feature on the S24 Plus is a range of photo editing suggestions for every picture you take. Suggestions go from simple changes to contrast to more advanced selective edits to particular parts of the image to alter/remove elements like reflections and glare.

Pros and cons of Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

Pros:

Big, bright, outdoor-friendly QHD+ display

New AI features bring parity across the S24 range

Seven years of software and security updates

Improved camera with shorter zoom lens, larger sensor and greater pixel configuration

Cons:

No MP upgrades for the cameras

Besides AI features not to much improvement on the cheaper S23 option

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs. S24 Plus vs. S24 Ultra: What's the difference?

The most notable (and noticeable) perk that you only get with the S24 Ultra is the S Pen. If you already know and love the S Pen, you might already be using it daily to take notes, mark up documents, sketch new ideas and more.

The S24 has a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, falling behind the S24+’s 6.7-inches. The S24 Plus also makes the step up from FHD+ (Full High Definition) to QHD+ (Quad High Definition).

FHD has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, whereas QHD has 2560 x 1440 pixels, providing 1.77x more pixels than an FHD display, making it even better image quality. The S24 Ultra has a slightly improved 6.8-inch display in QHD+.

At 2,600 nits, all three S24 devices are the brightest a Samsung phone has ever been. S24 battery sizes reflect the differences in display size, brightness and resolution. S24 gives you a 4,000mAh battery; S24 Plus, a 4,900mAh battery; and S24 Ultra, a 5,000mAh battery.

The Ultra is the only phone of the series to include 5x optical Space Zoom ensuring high-quality content even in low light. The S24 and S24 Plus also impress with 50MP high-resolution photos and 30x Space Zoom.

All include Galaxy AI photo editing, which allows you to remove objects, adjust colours, and more, making it smart and simple.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs S23 Plus vs S22 Plus: What's the difference?

One of the main upgrades for the S24 Plus lies in its expanding display size, increasing from the S22’s and S23’s 6.6 inches to 6.7 inches. The display has also evolved to incorporate a QHD+ panel with an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate and reduced bezels.

The S24 Plus also has a notable upgrade in the battery department. Rather than sticking with the previous 4370mAh for the Galaxy S22 Plus or the 4700mAh battery found in the S23 Plus, the S24 Plus now boasts a higher capacity with a 4900mAh battery under the hood.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus display?

The S24 Plus has included some nice upgrades to ensure every user has a great experience with the display.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has a QHD+ 6.7-inch display, with overall dimensions of 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm.

The screen includes a dynamic AMOLED 2X display featuring a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Plus boasts a brightness of 2,600 nits, a substantial improvement over the S23’s 1,205-nit peak brightness.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus battery?

The Galaxy S24 Plus stands out with the most significant battery upgrade in this generation, rising from 4,700mAh to an impressive 4,900mAh, coming close to the capacity of the larger S24 Ultra 5000 mAh battery.

Historically, Samsung's mid-range flagship has consistently excelled in the battery life department. However, the S24 Plus now features a slightly larger 6.7-inch display and a Quad HD resolution. There is a chance that these upgrades may contribute to a marginally higher power consumption.

However, with a battery this size you should have no concerns about using the device throughout the whole day before the power runs out.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for gaming and entertainment?

The Galaxy S24 Plus, is powered by the Exynos 2400, which makes the phone more than capable of handling tasks such as gaming, intensive video recording, and running multiple applications.

The Galaxy S24 Plus also boasts a vapour chamber that is 1.9 times larger than the S23 Plus, enhancing heat dissipation, according to Samsung.

All three Galaxy S24 models also come equipped with ray tracing support, which could make the Galaxy S24 Plus potentially stand out as one of the top gaming phones in 2024.

Author: Archie Burkinshaw Last updated: 2 September 2024