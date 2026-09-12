Sony Xperia 1 VIII pros and cons Embraces retro specs with plenty of physical keys, 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable memory.

Awesome triple camera array with massive 70mm telephoto sensor.

Great battery life. High asking price.

Slower charging speeds than rivals at 30W.

One has to respect Sony for its unwavering resolve. The Japanese tech titan has seen competition eat away at their prized markets of TV and audio equipment in recent years, yet it’s maintained a dogged persistence at remaining a brand of choice for discerning consumers. With many manufacturers currently all-in on foldable phones or other shiny baubles to keep the handset market - and margins - afloat, Sony has stood firm, consistently releasing their premium-priced Xperia devices for close to a decade. For Sony to give their fans what they crave with such an uncompromising flagship smartphone in an era of trend-chasing has to be commended. Unifying the learnings from the holy trinity of its crack divisions - Alpha for imaging, BRAVIA for TV and the iconic WALKMAN lineage for audio - into a single device, the Xperia 1 VIII merges old and new to create something entirely refreshing. Is it worth the hefty asking price? Read our Sony Xperia 1 VIII review to find out.

Design and specifications Demanding an outlay of almost £1,400, this device caters exclusively to a very specific demographic of creative professionals, audiophiles and mobile photographers who demand granular control - physical or otherwise - over what they do. Thankfully the aesthetics largely live up to that lofty aspiration. The Xperia 1 VIII is far from an imposing device, measuring just 8.3mm thick and with somewhat revised proportions of 162mm x 74mm. No longer boasting the tall, narrow silhouette of Xperias past to accommodate a cinematic display, these dimensions - paired with a weight of exactly 200g - make the 1 VIII perfectly manageable for one-handed operation. For the first time in seven years, Sony has retired its traditional vertical camera strip on the rear of the device. To accommodate the larger optical sensors, the back now features a prominent square camera island, nestled elegantly in the upper-left corner.

It’s not the only change in how the Xperia 1 VIII presents itself, also marking the introduction of an entirely new design language, which Sony has dubbed ‘ore’ - a moniker taken from the valuable rocks and minerals found in mining processes. With inspiration drawn from the raw, tactile quality of gemstones, Sony has applied a bespoke micro-texture across both the aluminium frame and frosted rear panel, encasing the device into a wonderfully cohesive, ergonomic design. This brings a palpable warmth to the device, ditching the cold feel of glass and steel in favour of a natural fine grain that practically helps with it feeling grippy to the touch. The body consists of a sturdy aluminium frame between panes of glass, with Corning’s newer Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front for protection, and standard Gorilla Glass Victus on the rear. Durability remains at the forefront of the 1 VIII’s design philosophy, with both IP65 and IP68 certifications guaranteeing this smartphone can not only survive full submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes, but is also entirely able to defend against dust ingress.

The geological theme extends to the available colourways of Graphite Black, Iolite Silver, Garnet Red, as well as a striking Native Gold edition. Storage is 256GB of memory paired with 12GB of RAM, with upgrades to 1TB and 16GB respectively the preserve of that limited gold variant. We were thoroughly impressed with the red model in for review, as that deep shade of burgundy is - or rather was, given the iPhone 18 Pro’s flagship hue - a bit of a rarity on the current market. From design language to feature set, the Xperia 1 VIII’s classic angular form has a wonderfully retro vibe, harking back to earlier generations of mobile technology and bucking the current trend of sweeping lines and overly rounded displays. A profusion of physical buttons is a case in point, highlighted by a dedicated two-stage camera shutter button at the bottom of the right edge - a real boon for that more exacting method of snapping a photo.

Another lovely choice is retaining the fingerprint sensor on the side as opposed to under the screen - rapid and responsive for unlocking the device. This display is also unbroken by any selfie camera notches or cut-outs, rather housed inside still remarkably slim bezels, making for an uninterrupted viewing experience. This also means a dedicated microSDXC tray capable of handling up to 2TB of additional memory - more than enough for the high-resolution images it captures - alongside dual SIM capability via nano-SIM and eSIM configurations. Ultimately, the physical design of the Xperia 1 VIII feels like a thoughtful evolution everywhere it counts - amply rewarding purists without feeling antiquated.

Display and audio quality As one would expect from Sony, visuals are the Xperia 1 VIII’s forte. A gorgeous 6.5-inch LTPO OLED panel featuring a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution in a cinematic 19.5:9 aspect ratio is the centrepiece, with viewing angles and brightness levels which immediately impress. Sony has sensibly stepped away from battery-sapping 4K panels since the Xperia 1 VI in favour of a 1080p display - a pivotal decision that dramatically improves battery efficiency, while still maintaining a sharp pixel density - a decent 396 PPI. Slim, symmetrical top and bottom bezels harbour both the front-facing lens and a pair of full-stage stereo speakers, giving a great content consumption experience on the 1 VIII. Sony flexes its pedigree throughout here, leveraging BRAVIA-powered image processing algorithms from its flagship TV arm to constantly optimise picture quality on the fly. Using AI and a pair of sensors to analyse ambient lighting alongside on-screen content, it dynamically adjusts both luminance and contrast in real time so you can clearly see the viewfinder or your favourite show in even the harshest of sunlit conditions, complemented by its Sunlight Vision technology. Real-world results are genuinely transformative in terms of using the Xperia 1 VIII outdoors, with a legibility and clarity that puts other flagships to shame. The spectacular display capabilities continue with an LTPO screen which scales seamlessly from just 1 Hz up to a silky 120 Hz for battery management depending on the use, alongside a 240Hz touch scanning rate that keeps the device snappy for every swipe and scroll. When viewing HDR content, the panel truly shines, offering 10-bit support and delivering great, lifelike contrast.

When it comes to the audio capabilities of the Xperia 1 VIII, it’s WALKMAN’s time to shine. The inclusion of a physical 3.5mm headphone jack equipped with dedicated audio processing allows users to connect high-fidelity wired headphones without relying on dongles, boasting support for an array of formats to make even the most ardent audiophile positively giddy. With everything from Hi-Res Audio to Sony's own LDAC Bluetooth codec and Dolby Atmos on deck, professional-grade recordings can sound just the way the artist intended on the Xperia 1 VIII. DSEE Ultimate is on hand to twiddle the knobs on low-resolution streamed audio as proprietary AI tech upscales audio accordingly, and 360 Upmix can expand movie audio tracks to give a more immersive sound - basically, all manner of refinements are entirely on hand, thanks to Sony’s decades of know-how. When listening out loud, the Xperia 1 VIII is equipped with newly developed identical left and right speaker units - a pair of full-stage stereo speakers that create probably one of the best soundstages we’ve heard from a device this year. Bassy, spacious and crystal clear, the Xperia 1 VIII seriously wowed when put through our audio trials - the new Bonobo album ‘Distance in Static’ is a showcase of acoustic melodies, and standout track ID700 was a marvel of soulful, swirling chords and snappy drums. The stereo separation really comes into its own when cranking the volume even a little, and is a true technical showcase of Sony’s prowess when it comes to audio. In summary, the Xperia 1 VIII delivers a top-tier media consumption experience for pictures and audio that few rivals can match - it’s an awesome package.

Camera capabilities There is plenty to talk about when it comes to imaging on the Sony Xperia 1 VIII, with three heavily upgraded sensors that deliver full-frame camera performance across all lenses. First up is a whopping 24mm wide lens that uses a large 1/1.35-inch Exmor T sensor with two-layer transistor pixel technology and an f/1.9 aperture. This architecture dramatically improves light gathering and reduces noise in dark settings, bringing smartphone photography closer to the quality of dedicated compact cameras. A 16mm ultrawide lens uses a 1/1.56-inch Exmor RS sensor with an f/2.0 aperture to handle sweeping landscapes and tight architectural shots flawlessly. An important point of detail - as size matters - is that these are 52 and 50-megapixel units, respectively, but are specified as an effective 48-megapixel setup to harmonise resolution output across the board. Telephoto is the area that’s undergone the most dramatic revamp, with the continuous optical zoom mechanism of its predecessor thrown out in favour of a fixed 70mm lens paired with a massive 1/1.56-inch 48-megapixel Exmor RS sensor with an f/2.8 aperture - four times that of the Xperia 1 VII. The combination of a brighter lens and a bigger surface area results in real clarity and natural bokeh at its native 2.9x optical zoom, which when combined with that high pixel count means clean digital shots even at more than 5x zoom - without the telltale deterioration in quality that can hamper many a smartphone telephoto camera.

Those who like it RAW will also appreciate that multi-frame processing is now applied across all three lenses, simultaneously widening that all-important dynamic range and performing noise reduction in those challenging low-light conditions. The autofocus system borrows real-time eye tracking directly from the Alpha mirrorless camera division, locking onto humans and animals with uncanny precision. Yet another area in which Sony has zigged whilst others zag is the application of AI to its photos - with a unique Camera Assistant. This system leverages artificial intelligence on a scene-by-scene basis to suggest helpful camera settings such as lens selection, tone adjustments and depth of field effects, all automatically optimised depending on the subject. Compared to the often-overbearing smoothing and filters found on competing devices, this relatively hands-off approach does give a welcome freedom to photography, with Sony’s guiding hand steering on how to get the best of such a dizzying array of manual options.

Admittedly, as far from an enthusiast, it was a bit distracting at times in terms of the picture-in-picture overlays and frequent suggestions that popped up, but with time and practice one can leverage the optional feature to harness the sheer photographic horsepower on hand - creating some impressive images of a race day surrounding a rainy launch of Vodafone’s TV and Supermobile propositions in the process. When paired with that physical shutter key - complete with half-presses for focusing - the Xperia 1 VIII truly evokes the feeling of taking photos on a dedicated camera, complete with the slight imperfections and learning curve that comes with getting to grips with it. For capturing video footage, the 1 VIII supports 4K HDR recording at up to 120 frames per second on all rear lenses, backed by exceptional optical stabilisation. Capturing cars racing around the track was easy, and the built-in microphones captured the roar of the engines with minimal distortion or wind noise. As an imaging tool, this handset is a technical tour-de-force, provided you are willing to take the time to learn its intricacies - the reward of becoming a better photographer is more than worth the effort.

Performance and software The brains of the operation is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor - the go-to for many a flagship smartphone in 2026. Running on Android 16, Sony’s light-touch approach applies here with a considered user interface, rather than lending customisation through dedicated menus and options - symbolic of the 1 VIII’s emphasis on a tailored experience once again. Thoughtful additions like Game Enhancer, and in-built PlayStation Remote Play via native DualSense controller support add significantly without upping clutter or distractions. Native gaming on the device is no slouch either - an internal vapour chamber kept things cool and Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero ran smoothly at topped out settings for long periods without a hitch. Connectivity is entirely future-proofed, boasting Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 and NFC for lightning-fast wireless data transfers. Another plaudit has to go to software and update support, with Sony promising up to four major Android version upgrades and six years of continuous security patches - just shy of Samsung’s seven, but a welcome reassurance considering the scale of the investment.

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Battery life and charging As touched on, considerations abound lead to a comfortable battery life for the 1 VIII, with an awfully familiar - no changes in capacity since the Mark IV - 5,000 mAh battery more capably managed with the power-efficiency of the latest Snapdragon processor and concessions on display resolution, comfortably resulting in a day of constant use. A combination of browsing, gaming and a hefty slab of listening to music gave us around eight and a half hours of screen-on time, reaching that bit longer to around ten on lighter days. The device supports 30W wired charging via the Power Delivery standard, alongside 15W Qi wireless charging and reverse sharing capabilities. It was admittedly a little jarring going from the lightning-fast charge times of the Oppo Find N6 to the quite pedestrian pace of the 1 VIII, but clever features such as bypass charging to reduce heat generation and preserve long-term health during extended play sessions will prove a boon to gamers. Combined with Sony's adaptive charging technologies like STAMINA mode and Battery Care, the device is guaranteed to maintain four years of optimal battery health under normal charging conditions. So a focus on longevity over charging speed is certainly the order of the day when it comes to the 1 VIII’s battery credentials, and that reassurance that it’ll go the distance when you need it is welcome.

Sony Xperia 1 VIII UK pricing and availability Sony’s premium credentials run through the entirety of this phone, and the pricing is no different. Launching in June of 2026, the Sony Xperia 1 VIII arrived in two configurations - a standard model featuring 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM directly from Sony at £1,399, in a trio of colourways - Graphite Black, Iolite Silver and Garnet Red. Those looking for the finest saw a limited edition Native Gold model with a whopping 1TB of storage and a RAM boost to 16GB, carrying a price tag entirely befitting the mineral it was inspired by - an eye-watering £1,849. Despite early adopter incentives of top-of-the-line headphones and protective cases a distant memory and a lack of ranging by the networks meaning fewer pay monthly options, current third-party pricing hovers around the £1,000 mark so there are some savings to be had. Arguably Sony’s Xperia 1 VIII is one of the few flagships which justifies - to a significant degree, but not entirely - its cost through sheer technical proficiency throughout, rather than new-fangled displays or the like. However, this is one aspect where its single-minded focus on delivering an unparalleled experience does meet the harsh realities - and expectations - of an incredibly competitive market. Incentives and offers for rival devices are plentiful, many of which are also within striking distance when compared to the 1 VIII on both specs and aesthetics. Ultimately, sheer smartphone refinement of this standard comes at a cost, and the Xperia 1 VIII's price of admission is the perfect reflection of that.