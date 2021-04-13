Too much mobile choice? Help is at hand from our guide to choosing a mobile phone.

With so many handsets, networks and tariffs on the market, choosing a new mobile phone can be a daunting task.

At Uswitch, we think the best way to simplify the selection process is to think about how you use your phone and which mobile phone features you need most.

Below, we'll guide you through the kinds of handsets there are to help you make your mind up.

Basic mobile phones

If you generally use your mobile phone for calls and texts only, and aren’t particularly worried about internet, cameras or maps, then you can take your pick when it comes to mobiles - your focus will only be on the kind of tariff you have.

Even when you pick the best basic mobile phones with only the key functions, you'll still get a range of useful tools such as a diary, a calculator and an alarm clock.

All the major mobile networks offer great free talk and text deals, and basic handsets are now incredibly cheap.

Smartphones

Smartphones are a computer, personal organiser, digital camera and MP3 player in one. And much, much more besides.

Powered by the Android, Windows Phone and iOS operating systems, the best smartphones often feature hefty price tags.

But mid-range and even cheaper smartphones are available.

These will feature a good proportion of the same features, but with smaller screens and less powerful cameras and processors than the top-of-the-range models.

Business mobile phones

For many people, choosing a mobile phone is a practical business decision and they're looking for a phone to help them take care of work while they're on the go.

Blackberry handsets have long been a favourite with business users. They offer full QWERTY keyboards, advanced email and messaging options, enterprise security and an on board office applications suite for working on the go.

But if all you don't need that kind of advanced business functionality and just want a phone that lets you email clients, any smartphone will fit the bill.

Mobile phone deals

Many manufacturers realise that users do not always fall into one category, and provide handsets and tariffs that encompass all the above features.

The next step in choosing a mobile phone is finding the perfect package from the right network provider.

You may want to choose a mobile phone package where you pay monthly for your minutes, texts and data allowances, or you may want to choose a pay as you go or SIM only mobile phone package.

