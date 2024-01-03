Your cookie preferences

  1. Samsung Galaxy A34 128GB

    Vodafone logo

    £17.00 a month£9.00 upfront costmonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%

    £417.00 total cost

    400 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  2. Samsung Galaxy A34 128GB

    O2 logo

    £17.00 a monthNo upfront costmonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (RPI) plus 3.9%

    £408.00 total cost

    10 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 Months Free Insurance
    • EU roaming included
    Available from 2 retailers

  3. Samsung Galaxy A34 128GB

    Uses Three's Network

    iD Mobile logo

    £20.99 a monthNo upfront costmonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%

    £503.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    via iD Mobile

  4. Samsung Galaxy A34 128GB

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Talkmobile logo

    £19.95 a monthNo upfront costmonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%

    £478.79 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    via Fonehouse

  5. Samsung Galaxy A34 128GB

    Uses Vodafone's Network

    Talkmobile logo

    £15.95 a month£25.00 upfront costmonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%

    £407.79 total cost

    15 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    via Fonehouse

  6. Samsung Galaxy A34 128GB

    Vodafone logo

    £18.00 a monthNo upfront costmonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%

    £432.00 total cost

    400 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 Months Free Insurance
    Available from 3 retailers

  7. Samsung Galaxy A34 128GB

    Uses O2's Network

    Tesco Mobile logo

    £45.74 a monthNo upfront costmonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%

    £1097.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    via Tesco

  8. Samsung Galaxy A34 128GB

    Three Mobile logo

    £18.00 a month£79.00 upfront costmonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%

    £511.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 Months Free Insurance
    Available from 3 retailers

  9. Samsung Galaxy A34 128GB

    Three Mobile logo

    £21.00 a monthNo upfront costmonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%

    £504.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  10. Samsung Galaxy A34 128GB

    Three Mobile logo

    £17.00 a month£84.00 upfront costmonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%

    £492.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    via Metrofone
Can't find what you're looking for?

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

Please note: Mobile networks may increase monthly prices in line with the retail or consumer price index each year during the length of your contract. Please refer to individual network's terms and conditions before signing up.

