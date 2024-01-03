Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content

Popular Search Terms

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung

Galaxy A52s 5G deals

List of Galaxy A52s 5G deals

Sorted by: Bestselling

  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G 128GB

    Three Mobile logo

    £22.50 a month£25.00 upfront costmonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%

    £691.00 total cost

    150 GBof 5G data

    36 month contract

    via Three

  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G 128GB

    Three Mobile logo

    £48.50 a month£25.00 upfront costmonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%

    £607.00 total cost

    150 GBof 5G data

    12 month contract

    via Three
Can't find what you're looking for?

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

Please note: Mobile networks may increase monthly prices in line with the retail or consumer price index each year during the length of your contract. Please refer to individual network's terms and conditions before signing up.

Our guides

Guides

Transferring your mobile number to a new phone

Guides

Internet data allowances - how much is enough?

Guides

A guide to switching mobile phone provider