SamsungGalaxy S20 FE 5G deals
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List of Galaxy S20 FE 5G deals
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Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: everything you need to know
Launched back in 2020 the Galaxy S20 FE is a stripped-down version of the S20 series. It packs fan-favourite features while cutting extras to keep costs down.
It has the same processor as the S20, expandable storage, IP68 rating, AMOLED display, wireless charging, and a triple-lens camera. However, some trade-offs include less RAM, lower display resolution, and a downgraded camera system.
Display
6.5 inch display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate
Great camera lineup
A camera lineup of 32 MP & 12 MP & 12 MP & 8MP
Large battery
Large 4500 mAh battery size for all day use
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G specifications
- 6.5-inch infinity-O display
- Refresh rate: 120Hz
- Rear camera: 12MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto
- Front Camera: 32MP
- Processor: Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865
- 128GB storage
- Battery: 4500mAh
- 5G connectivity
- Available in Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White
How good is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G display?
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G stands out with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display that’s perfect for watching content, viewing photos, browsing and everything else you like to do on a smartphone.
From streaming your favourite new show to having a go on the latest game or just having a social scroll, the 120Hz refresh rate (same as the S25) makes everything smooth as silk.
How good is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G camera?
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G has three cameras on the rear—a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto. The main camera takes clear, detailed photos thanks to a powerful sensor that is even effective in low-light conditions.
If you want to get up close and personal without getting up close and personal, you can shoot from afar thanks to the 3x optical and 30x digital zoom options. The 32MP front camera takes superb selfies, and it even has a wide-angle lens for group shots.
How long does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G battery last?
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a 4,500mAh battery, so you can almost always go the whole day without having to charge your phone.
Considering the S25 has a 4000mAh battery, this is an area that the S20 FE 5G really excels in, even after all this time.
What colours does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G come in?
The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available in six colours: Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, or Cloud White.
How much does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G cost?
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G cost £699 when it was released. But now there are deals available at around £25 a month with little upfront cost.
FAQs
When is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE out?
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is officially out now.
How long does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G battery last?
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a 4,500mAh battery, so you can go the whole day without having to charge your phone.
How much does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G cost?
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G costs £699.