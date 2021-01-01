The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is Samsung’s latest midrange smartphone, and with specs this good you may be thinking it more suited to the premium bracket.

At a glance

6.5-inch infinity-O display

Rear camera: 13MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto

Front Camera: 32MP

128GB storage

5G connectivity

Available in Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G display?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G stands out with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display that’s perfect for content, photos, browsing and everything else you like to do on a smartphone. From streaming your favourite new show, having a go on the latest game or just having a social scroll, the 120Hz refresh rate makes everything smooth as silk.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G camera?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G is set up with three cameras on the rear of the device - 12MP main cam, 12MP ultra-wide and 8MP telephoto.

The main camera takes clear, detailed photos thanks to a powerful sensor that is even effective in low light conditions.

If you want to get up close and personal without getting up close and personal you can shoot from afar thanks to the 3x optical and 30x digital zoom options.

The 32MP front camera takes superb selfies, it even has a wide angle lens for group shots.

How long does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G battery last?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a 4,500mAh battery, so you can go the whole day without having to charge your phone.

What colours does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G come in?

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes in six colours to pick from. Choose either Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy or Cloud White.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G cost £699 at the time of release.

When is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE out?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is officially out now.