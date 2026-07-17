How long does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G battery last?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a 4,500mAh battery, so you can almost always go the whole day without having to charge your phone.

Considering the S25 has a 4000mAh battery, this is an area that the S20 FE 5G really excels in, even after all this time.

What colours does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G come in?

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available in six colours: Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, or Cloud White.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G cost £699 when it was released. But now there are deals available at around £25 a month with little upfront cost.