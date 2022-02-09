The S22 Ultra promises to be Samsung's best Galaxy phone yet, with an S-Pen stylus, incredible nighttime photography and one of the best screens you could find on a smartphone.

How much is the Samsung S22 Ultra?

At the time of writing, the price of the S22 Ultra starts at £1,149 SIM free for the 128GB model and rises to £1,499 for the 1TB version. For this, you’ll get the absolute best smartphone Samsung has to offer, with its S-Pen stylus, along with a five-camera setup and a huge screen.

Is the S22 Ultra worth buying?

If you’ve got the money, the S22 Ultra is definitely worth getting. With its incredible camera specs, impressive battery life and S-Pen stylus, it’s one of the absolute best smartphones on the market.

However, it’s not cheap, with prices starting at a hefty £1,149 SIM free. But you can get it on contract to spread the cost. And if you want a top-of-the-range handset, the S22 Ultra is about as good as you can get.

What is the difference between the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra?

The S22 Ultra is a lot more premium than the standard S22. For one thing, the Ultra comes with a built-in S-Pen stylus to help you perform a whole range of creative and business tasks on the go. In addition, it also has a much better camera, with five lenses, compared to the triple-lens setup on the standard S22. The Ultra is bigger too, measuring a whopping 6.8 inches, compared to the 6.1-inch standard model.

Of course, there’s also a hefty price difference, with the Ultra starting at £1,149, while you can buy an S22 for £769.

Is the S22 Ultra like the Samsung Galaxy Note series?

In many respects, yes, the S22 Ultra is very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note handsets. This is because the S22 Ultra comes with an S-Pen stylus, which was arguably the main feature that made the Note stand out from other Samsung handsets.

You'll also see that the S22 Ultra has an angular design that looks very similar to the Note series. And of course, the Ultra has a top-of-the-range camera, impressive processor and large, vibrant screen, making it every bit as premium as the Note series.

Can you take underwater pictures with S22 Ultra?

The S22 Ultra has a waterproof rating of IP68, which means that it can survive in up to 1.5 metres of fresh water for half an hour without getting damaged. However, it’s probably not going to cope with underwater photography in the pool or at the seaside, as chlorine and salt may cause damage. In short, it’s probably best to avoid taking it swimming with you.

What features does the S22 Ultra have?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes packed full of premium features that make this arguably the best smartphone on the market right now, including:

An S-Pen stylus that will allow you to do everything from jotting down notes and writing your signature on documents, to sketching designs and drawing pictures

An incredible camera setup that helps you take stunning photos, even in low light, along with a 100x zoom feature so you can capture images from a distance

An impressive selfie camera that’s ideal for taking Instagram-worthy images

An impressive 5,000mAh battery that will survive a whole day of heavy use on a single charge

A beautifully bright, vibrant screen that make watching videos and playing games on the go an absolute joy

How many cameras does the S22 Ultra have?

The S22 Ultra has five cameras in total:

A 12MP Ultra-wide lens

A 108MP wide lens

A 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

A 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom

A 40MP selfie camera lens

Is there going to be a Samsung Galaxy Note 22?

We don't know for sure, but it seems very unlikely that Samsung will release a Note device this year, given that the S22 Ultra is so similar to the Note. On top of that, Samsung didn't release a Note device at all last year, so it looks like the series may be discontinued for now.

Unsure which Samsung smartphone do you want? This list of the best Samsung Galaxy phones will help.