What is the difference between the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra?

The S22 Ultra is a lot more premium than the standard S22. For one thing, the Ultra comes with a built-in S-Pen stylus to help you perform a whole range of creative and business tasks on the go.

In addition, it also has a much better camera set-up, with five lenses, compared to the triple-lens setup on the standard S22. The Ultra is bigger too, measuring a whopping 6.8 inches, compared to the 6.1-inch standard model.

Is the S22 Ultra like the Samsung Galaxy Note series?

In many respects, yes, the S22 Ultra is very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note handsets (which are no longer in production). This is because the S22 Ultra comes with an S-Pen stylus, which was arguably the main feature that set the Note apart from other Samsung handsets.

You'll also see that the S22 Ultra has an angular design that looks very similar to the Note series. And of course, the Ultra has a top-of-the-range camera, an impressive processor and a large, vibrant screen, making it every bit as premium as the Note series.

Can you take underwater pictures with the S22 Ultra?

The S22 Ultra has a water- and dust-proof rating of IP68, meaning it can withstand up to 1.5 metres of fresh water for half an hour without damage.

However, it’s probably not going to cope with underwater photography in the pool or at the seaside, as chlorine and salt may cause damage. In short, it’s probably best to avoid taking it swimming with you.

What features does the S22 Ultra have?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes packed full of premium features, including:

An S-Pen stylus that will allow you to do everything from jotting down notes and writing your signature on documents, to sketching designs and drawing pictures

An incredible camera setup that helps you take stunning photos, even in low light, along with a 100x zoom feature so you can capture images from a distance

An impressive selfie camera that’s ideal for taking Instagram-worthy images

An impressive 5,000mAh battery that will survive a whole day of heavy use on a single charge

A beautifully bright, vibrant screen that makes watching videos and playing games on the go an absolute joy

How many cameras does the S22 Ultra have?

The S22 Ultra has five cameras in total:

A 12MP Ultra-wide lens

A 108MP wide lens

A 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

A 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom

A 40MP selfie camera lens

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S22 Ultra: what’s the difference?

The S22 Ultra has been superseded by the S25 Ultra, which has a lot more bells and whistles.

The S25 Ultra is 10g lighter and has a slightly larger and brighter screen. That screen has Samsung’s new ProScaler feature, which enhances the detail of lower-quality content. As well as Samsung’s new AI features like Now Brief and Google’s Gemini assistant, the S25 Ultra has some significant camera upgrades: the ultrawide has been boosted from 12MP to 50MP, the wide-angle from 108MP to 200MP and the telephoto from 10MP to 50MP.

The S25 Ultra’s cameras have new software too: the next-gen ProVisual engine improves image quality, while the better processor delivers clearer low-light shots.

And while the battery is the same size as the S22 Ultra’s, the S25 Ultra’s more efficient processor gives it an extra nine hours of video playback per charge. That’s more than three films’ worth.

Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor