Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: What's the difference?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a larger screen for an almost tablet-like experience. It’s ideal for streaming video content, working with documents and opening multiple apps at once.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the more traditional smartphone experience. And thanks to that hinge, it folds down into a pocketable size and offers some interesting features as well.

Other things to note:

The storage capacity differs between the two. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 provides a lot more storage, while the base model of the Z Flip 4, offers a modest 128GB.

Both phones share the same processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, and feature a 120Hz refresh rate on their displays.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a slightly smaller screen.

Notably, the price distinguishes the two phones, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 priced considerably lower at £999.

Check out our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for more information.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: What's the difference?

In 2023, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This foldable smartphone is thinner and faster than its predecessors.

Both the interior and exterior of the Fold 5 are an improvement in comparison to the Fold 4 and Fold 3. The device is lighter and more compact but also has a faster processor and an energy-efficient screen. If this is less important to you, then you'll be happy with the Fold 4.

Keep in mind that the Fold 4 and Fold 3 have a shorter lifespan. That's because the Fold 5 will still receive software and security updates for longer.

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Fold 5 see our full review of the smartphones.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 display?

The 6.2-inch cover screen keeps the same size and shape as the Fold 3. It's got a resolution of 2,316 x 904 and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The 7.6-inch inside screen is still the same size, rocking a square 22:18 shape, and also supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The inside screen has a higher resolution of 2,176 x 1,812.

The selfie camera under the inside screen is less obvious than previous models, but it does affect the photo quality.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera?

The Fold 4 has five cameras to cover all the angles. On the back, the main camera is a whopping 50MP wide-angle lens, beating the iPhone 15 by 2MP. There's also a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto with zoom up to 30x digital zoom and 3x optical zoom with AI super-resolution technology.

The camera setup is similar to Samsung's recent top-notch phones, the Galaxy S22 and S22+. If you've used those, you can expect quick, sharp photos with lively colours. The point-and-shoot is a cool feature, giving you fast shots ready to share on social media without any extra tweaking.

There's also a portrait mode that blurs the background nicely and a Pro mode for tweaking things like ISO, shutter speed, and focus.

When the device is closed, you've got a solid 10MP front-facing camera. The fifth lens, a 4MP one, stays hidden under the display when the Fold 4 is open. But it's not that great for selfies – you'll probably end up using it more for face unlocking, especially when the lighting is good.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 battery?

Even though the Fold 4 is pretty big, the battery size is actually quite small. The battery is 4400mAh, and it can charge at a max speed of 25W, which is alright but not crazy fast. Also, a heads-up, a charger is not included in the box.

In everyday use, the battery does okay. It usually hangs in there for a day with a little juice left, especially if you're not going too heavy on it. If you want to make it last longer, you can use the smaller outer screen. It's better than the previous model, but the Fold 4 isn't breaking any records when it comes to battery life or how quickly it charges.

It does support 15W wireless charging, but overall, it's kind of in the middle when it comes to battery performance.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for gaming and entertainment?

The Fold 4's big screen is a game-changer when it comes to watching video content. It's kind of hard to explain exactly how much extra space it gives you but it makes everything way easier and more comfy compared to regular smartphones.

No more squinting at short clips on TikTok; now you can kick back and enjoy long videos on YouTube or your favourite streaming service. Plus, the Fold 4's speakers are top-notch, so watching anything on this tablet is a total delight. Just like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, gaming on this phone is unbeatable. You feel fully immersed, especially when playing open-world or big-map games.





Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor