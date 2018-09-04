What is a deposit protection scheme?

Renting is big business in the UK, with over 50% of households in London alone housing tenants. With the average residential house price in the UK just shy of £300,000, buy-to-let landlords have found it necessary to raise rents and rental deposits too. It’s, therefore, never been more important to both tenants and landlords that rental deposits are held safely.

The deposit protection scheme was introduced in April 2007 after legislation contained in the Housing Act 2004 made it a legal requirement for any landlord renting out their property to place their tenants' deposits into the scheme.

Aside from the legal liability it places on a landlord, this arrangement gives tenants an assurance that their deposit money is safe, which typically improves trust between parties.

There are multiple deposit protection schemes available across the UK, depending on where your rental properties are based. They are collectively referred to by a range of names other than the deposit protection scheme, such as tenancy deposit schemes, deposit protection services, landlord deposit schemes, deposit security schemes, deposit guarantee schemes and rent deposit schemes.

All are backed by the government and fulfil the same goal, to ensure tenants' deposit money is held safely and returned to them at the end of the tenancy - unless they cause damage, fall behind on rent, or violate the tenancy agreement.

What schemes are available for landlords?

There are three tenancy deposit protection schemes in England and Wales that landlords can use:

Tenancy Deposit Scheme (TDS)

As the longest running deposit protection scheme, TDS are likely to be the most well-known provider of this type of service. Tenancy Deposit Scheme offers both custodial protection, which is free and insured protection for a small fee. With the latter type, the landlord holds the deposit, but it’s insured by TDS.

Deposit protection service (DPS)

The deposit protection service provides deposit protection services for both landlords and letting agents. They also offer both custodial and insured protection.

Mydeposits

Mydeposits was created as an alternative to the existing two deposit security schemes in 2007. They differ in the sense that as well as providing services to landlords and letting agents, they also provide a tenant deposit scheme which is directly accessible by tenants.

Deposit protection in Scotland and Northern Ireland

In Scotland, there are also three different deposit protection schemes available, which work in a very similar way to the above schemes:

In Northern Ireland the Tenancy Deposit Scheme is the only organisation offering this service, which again, is similar to those in England, Wales and Scotland.